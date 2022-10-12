Viviane Araújo Ready For The Big Stage

Seventeen seconds later, Lee sent Araújo’s mouthpiece hurtling across the Octagon with a left hook that landed flush, following it up two seconds later with a right high kick that had the Brazilian searching for a desperation takedown. Lee sprawled and wrestled well, but Araújo was relentless, clearing the cobwebs more with each passing second before eventually working to her feet, scooping Lee into the air, and slamming her to the canvas.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

All of this happened in the opening 75 seconds on the contest, one Araújo would go on to win by unanimous decision.

“Andrea is a very strong fighter — she’s big for the division, so I got a little caught off guard in the beginning, so there were two flash knockdowns,” said the Brazilian, who returns to action on Saturday night, taking on Alexa Grasso in the main event of this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX. “I was surprised, but I kept my focus on getting the win, and I got it.