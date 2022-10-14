UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo Final Results

After a weekend off and before the Octagon shifts to Abu Dhabi for UFC 280, action resumed at the UFC APEX, as 11 pairs of athletes made the walk into the eight-sided proving ground in hopes of kicking off the fall season with a victory.

It was an action-packed night that ended with a competitive, back-and-forth battle in the flyweight division.

Here’s a look at how things played out on Saturday night in Las Vegas.