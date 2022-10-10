Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Alexa Grasso of Mexico celebrates her submission victory over Joanne Wood of Scotland in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo clash in a five-round matchup between top contenders in the flyweight division, with the winner heading into 2023 near the top of the list of potential title challengers in the 125-pound weight class.

Grasso has been perfect since transitioning to the division in the summer of 2020, posting three wins in as many starts to push her overall record to 14-3. After earning unanimous decision wins over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber in her first two appearances, the former Invicta FC standout collected a first-round submission win over Joanne Wood in March to climb into the Top 5 and truly establish herself as a threat in the division.

Araujo hasn’t quite been able to get all the way to the top of the list of contenders yet, but that’s because she’s run into a pair of former title challengers, including Katlyn Chookagian two fights back. But she rebounded from that setback at UFC 262 with her most impressive performance to date in May, showcasing her full arsenal in a unanimous decision victory over Andrea Lee, and can take another step towards a title opportunity by halting Grasso’s run this weekend.

It’s not inconceivable that the winner of this contest fights for the flyweight title next time out. Current champ Valentina Shevchenko has dispatched each of the four fighters ranked ahead of these two women in the rankings, and a strong effort from either would make them the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next title shot ahead of Chookagian’s bout with Manon Fiorot next week in Abu Dhabi.

Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez