 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
Oct. 15, 2022

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas 

Results, Highlights & More

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo Scorecards

Mike Jackson vs Pete Rodriguez  

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Jackson vs. Rodriguez

      Athlete Profiles: Mike Jackson | Pete Rodriguez 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Taira vs. Vergara

      Athlete Profiles: Tatsuro Taira | CJ Vergara

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Rodriguez vs. Hughes

      Athlete Profiles: Piera Rodriguez | Sam Hughes

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Joanderson Brito vs Lucas Alexander 

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Brito vs. Alexander

      Athlete Profiles: Joanderson Brito | Lucas Alexander

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Nick Maximov vs Jacob Malkoun 

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Maximov vs. Malkoun

      Athlete Profiles: Nick Maximov | Jacob Malkoun

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis 

      Athlete Profiles: Mana Martinez | Brandon Davis 

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Raphael Assunção vs Victor Henry 

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Assuncao vs. Henry

      Athlete Profiles: Raphael Assunção | Victor Henry

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield 

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Cirkunov vs. Menifield

      Athlete Profiles: Misha Cirkunov | Alonzo Menifield

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Jordan Wright vs Duško Todorović

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Wright vs. Todorovic

      Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Duško Todorović

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Swanson vs. Martinez

      Athlete Profiles: Cub Swanson | Jonathan Martinez

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo 

      UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo - Scorecards - Grasso vs. Araujo

      Athlete Profiles: Alexa Grasso Viviane Araújo

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

       

      Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin At 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

      Tags
      winners
      Live Results
      fight results
      judges scorecards
      official scorecards
      UFC Fight Night
      UFC Vegas 62
      :
      Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan knocks out Jessica Eye in their women's flyweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center
      Highlights

      Top Knockouts | Women's Flyweight

      Relive Some Of The Greatest Knockouts In Women's Flyweight History

      Watch the Video
      LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Andre Soukhamthath in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Athletes

      Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

      The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

      Watch the Video
      Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen in attendance during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
      Special Feature

      Khabib Nurmagomedov Sit-Down Interview

      Ahead of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev, Former Lightweight Champion And UFC Hall Of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov Sits Down To Discuss Life In Retirement, Islam Makhachev, And More

      Watch the Video
      :