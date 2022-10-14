Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Highlights
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo Scorecards
Mike Jackson vs Pete Rodriguez
Athlete Profiles: Mike Jackson | Pete Rodriguez
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
Athlete Profiles: Tatsuro Taira | CJ Vergara
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes
Athlete Profiles: Piera Rodriguez | Sam Hughes
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Joanderson Brito vs Lucas Alexander
Athlete Profiles: Joanderson Brito | Lucas Alexander
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Nick Maximov vs Jacob Malkoun
Athlete Profiles: Nick Maximov | Jacob Malkoun
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis
Athlete Profiles: Mana Martinez | Brandon Davis
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Raphael Assunção vs Victor Henry
Athlete Profiles: Raphael Assunção | Victor Henry
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
Jordan Wright vs Duško Todorović
Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Duško Todorović
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez
Athlete Profiles: Cub Swanson | Jonathan Martinez
Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araújo
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin At 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags
:
:
Athletes
Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits
Special Feature