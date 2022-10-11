Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

It took 25 fights before Henry finally touched down in the UFC, but the bantamweight veteran made the absolute most of his initial opportunity, collecting a unanimous decision win over Raoni Barcelos to instantly establish himself as a person of interest in the bustling 135-pound weight class.

A disciple of Josh Barnett and Erik Paulson, the 35-year-old Henry has fought both domestically and internationally throughout his career, deploying a “have fists, will travel” approach to plying his trade. Over the years, he’s amazed a 21-5 record that includes wins over veterans like Hideo Tokyo and Masakatsu Ueda, as well as current UFC bantamweight hopeful Kyler Phillips and former UFC competitor Albert Morales.

But it was his fight against Barcelos that finally made everyone sit up and take notice, as he was able to outwork the talented Brazilian on the feet and control the action throughout, registering a clean sweep of the scorecards and a massive victory in his promotional debut.

This weekend, Henry takes on another skilled Brazilian veteran, sharing the cage with Raphael Assuncao in the kind of fight that could potentially elevate him into the thick of the chase if he emerges victorious.

While Assuncao no longer carries a number next to his name and enters on a four-fight slide, those setbacks came against two former title challengers, a former champion, and rising contender Ricky Simon. Previous to his current skid, the Brazilian won four straight, including victories over current champ Aljamain Sterling, former contender Marlon Moraes, and Top 10 fixture Rob Font.

If Henry can go out and turn in a performance comparable to his debut, the fighting vagabond could find himself staring down a ranked opponent next time out and holding down a place on the list of 2022’s top newcomers at the end of the year.

