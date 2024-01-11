 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Updates to UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Changes To UFC Fight Night Scheduled For February 3 In Las Vegas
Jan. 11, 2024

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Nate Maness has been removed from his flyweight bout with Azat Maksum. Replacing Maness will be Charles Johnson.

Kiefer Crosbie has been removed from his welterweight bout with Themba Gorimbo. Replacing Crosbie will be Pete Rodriguez.

William Gomis has been removed from his featherweight bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan. As a result, this bout has been cancelled and Baghdasaryan will now face Hyder Amil on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER on February 10, as he replaces Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Additionally, a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov has been added to the card. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs IMAVOV takes place Saturday, February 3 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

 
UFC Vegas 85
