Updates to UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Nate Maness has been removed from his flyweight bout with Azat Maksum. Replacing Maness will be Charles Johnson.

Kiefer Crosbie has been removed from his welterweight bout with Themba Gorimbo. Replacing Crosbie will be Pete Rodriguez.

William Gomis has been removed from his featherweight bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan. As a result, this bout has been cancelled and Baghdasaryan will now face Hyder Amil on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER on February 10, as he replaces Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Additionally, a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov has been added to the card.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs IMAVOV takes place Saturday, February 3 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas



