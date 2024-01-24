 Skip to main content
Kayla Harrison posa com a medalha de ouro conquistada nas Olimpíadas de 2016, no Rio de Janeiro (Harry How/Getty Images)
UFC Signs Kayla Harrison; Bout With Holm Added To UFC 300 card

By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @TGerbasi • Jan. 24, 2024

The historic UFC 300 card on April 13 added another stellar matchup Tuesday night, as UFC CEO Dana White announced that International Boxing Hall of Fame member and former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm will be at T-Mobile Arena this spring to face one of the promotion’s biggest signings of recent years.

“Holly Holm is one of the baddest women to ever compete in combat sports...ever,” said White. “She's fought all the nastiest women in the world in boxing and in MMA, except for one. She'll be taking on the only woman in U.S. history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in judo. The UFC has officially signed Kayla Harrison.”

One of the most decorated judokas in Olympic history, Harrison struck gold in the 2012 and 2016 Games, and then the youngest person in U.S. history to be awarded the rank of rokudan (sixth degree black belt) turned her sights to MMA, where she has compiled a 16-1 record that includes 12 finishes, two PFL tournament championships in 2019 and 2021, and victories over Larissa Pacheco, Aspen Ladd, Kaitlin Young and Cindy Dandois. Now she’ll begin her quest for a UFC championship against Holm, a three-division boxing champion and former UFC titleholder who has faced a Who’s Who of the sport, including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg and Raquel Pennington.

Holm vs Harrison, which will be fought at 135 pounds, is part of a stacked card that includes the following bouts:

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway                                           

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan                                   

Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić                                      

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling                                       

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage                                    

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt                                          

Jim Miller vs Bobby Green

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 300 fight card announcements.

