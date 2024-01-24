UFC Signs Kayla Harrison; Bout With Holm Added To UFC 300 card

“Holly Holm is one of the baddest women to ever compete in combat sports...ever,” said White. “She's fought all the nastiest women in the world in boxing and in MMA, except for one. She'll be taking on the only woman in U.S. history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in judo. The UFC has officially signed Kayla Harrison.”

One of the most decorated judokas in Olympic history, Harrison struck gold in the 2012 and 2016 Games, and then the youngest person in U.S. history to be awarded the rank of rokudan (sixth degree black belt) turned her sights to MMA, where she has compiled a 16-1 record that includes 12 finishes, two PFL tournament championships in 2019 and 2021, and victories over Larissa Pacheco, Aspen Ladd, Kaitlin Young and Cindy Dandois. Now she’ll begin her quest for a UFC championship against Holm, a three-division boxing champion and former UFC titleholder who has faced a Who’s Who of the sport, including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg and Raquel Pennington.

Holm vs Harrison, which will be fought at 135 pounds, is part of a stacked card that includes the following bouts:

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

Jim Miller vs Bobby Green

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more UFC 300 fight card announcements.