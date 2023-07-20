UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 18, 2023

A busy weekend in the women’s bantamweight division leads to a significant shakeup in the rankings.

The main event at last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva serves as the main catalyst for the major changes in this week’s rankings compared to last week. The biggest riser across any division this week is Mayra Bueno Silva, who is up seven spots to No. 3 among the contenders in the women’s bantamweight division. Holly Holm, who lost to Bueno Silva by submission, is down two spots to No. 5.

The only other riser in the division is Norma Dumont, who is up one spot to No. 12 following her win over Chelsea Chandler on Saturday, passing Julia Avila, who is down one spot to No. 13. Chandler stays put at No. 15 despite losing to Dumont in their featherweight bout.

As a result of Bueno Silva’s meteoric rise up the charts, several fighters moved down in the rankings. In addition to Holm and Avila, Irene Aldana is down one spot to No. 6, Pannie Kianzad is down one spot to No. 7, Yana Santos is down one spot to No. 8, and Karol Rosa is down two spots to No. 10.

