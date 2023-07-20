UFC Rankings Report | Week of July 18, 2023

Fight Coverage
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and moved down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
Two divisions saw updates to their rankings this week – women’s bantamweight and women’s pound-for-pound. Here’s what changed:
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Three fighters moved spots in this week’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Flyweight contenders Manon Fiorot and Talia Santos traded spaces with each other in the overall rankings, with Fiorot moving up one spot to No. 10 and Santos moving down one spot to No. 11. Fiorot also holds the advantage over Santos in the women’s flyweight rankings by one spot, being ranked the No. 2 contender over the No. 3 ranked Santos.
These rankings also saw a new entrant this week in the form of fast-rising women’s bantamweight standout Mayra Bueno Silva. Bueno Silva enters the rankings at No. 14 following her victory against Holly Holm at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva on July 15.
Women’s Bantamweight
A busy weekend in the women’s bantamweight division leads to a significant shakeup in the rankings.
The main event at last Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva serves as the main catalyst for the major changes in this week’s rankings compared to last week. The biggest riser across any division this week is Mayra Bueno Silva, who is up seven spots to No. 3 among the contenders in the women’s bantamweight division. Holly Holm, who lost to Bueno Silva by submission, is down two spots to No. 5.
The only other riser in the division is Norma Dumont, who is up one spot to No. 12 following her win over Chelsea Chandler on Saturday, passing Julia Avila, who is down one spot to No. 13. Chandler stays put at No. 15 despite losing to Dumont in their featherweight bout.
As a result of Bueno Silva’s meteoric rise up the charts, several fighters moved down in the rankings. In addition to Holm and Avila, Irene Aldana is down one spot to No. 6, Pannie Kianzad is down one spot to No. 7, Yana Santos is down one spot to No. 8, and Karol Rosa is down two spots to No. 10.
Looking Towards Next Week
Several ranked fighters are featured on the card at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura in London this Saturday, providing serious implications for the next installment of the rankings.
Three ranked matchups will be featured in the London event, headlined by the heavyweight main event bout between No. 10 Marcin Tybura and England’s own No. 5 Tom Aspinall. A win for either of these fighters will go a long way towards putting them in a position to potentially challenge for the belt.
The other matchup between ranked fighters on the main card is a middleweight fight between No. 14 ranked middleweight Andre Muniz and No. 9 ranked light heavyweight Paul Craig, who is going down a weight class for this bout. Both fighters are looking to claim their first win of the calendar year, and a loss could put either fighter in danger of either going down in or dropping out of next week’s rankings entirely.
On the preliminary card, the first ranked matchup of the night will be a women’s bantamweight bout between No. 4 Ketlen Vieira and No. 7 Pannie Kianzad. After this week’s rankings featured a major shakeup to the women’s bantamweight rankings, this is a crucial time for the other ranked fighters in the division to either hold steady or gain ground.
