Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a classic striker versus grappler matchup in the bantamweight division, as No. 3 ranked contender Holly Holm faces off with No. 10 Mayra Bueno Silva. In the co-main event, welterweights look to steal the show as Jack Della Maddalena takes on newcomer Bassil Hafez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. BUENO SILVA will take place Saturday, July 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other rounds scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More