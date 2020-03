UFC Brasilia Official Weigh-in

ESPN+ Prelims 3pm/12pm ETPT

Jussier Formiga (126) vs Brandon Moreno (126)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Randa Markos (116)

Elizeu Dos Santos (171) vs Aleksei Kunchenko (170)

Rani Yahya (136) vs Enrique Barzola (136)

Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs Maryna Moroz (126)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs David Dvorak (126)

Veronica Macedo (135.5) vs Bea Malecki (136)

*Kevin Lee missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of his purse to his opponent. The fight will proceed as scheduled.