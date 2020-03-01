Renato Moicano To Make A Statement

“I want to make a big statement and show to the 155ers that there is a new guy in town,” he said.

Moicano, who fought in UFC’s featherweight division since 2014, decided to move up to lightweight after suffering back-to-back TKO losses in 2019. It’s a move that didn’t come with some apprehension and consideration. Each of Moicano’s three losses came against former title challengers (Brian Ortega, Chan Sung Jung) and longtime featherweight king Jose Aldo.

While Moicano admitted he felt “a little afraid” about the decision, he ultimately knew the cut to 145 pounds was doing more harm than good in terms of his health. At 5-foot-11, Moicano was a taller fighter for the division and his frame should be able to translate physically to the 155-pound division. He added that he is “used to that weight class” because of his training partners at American Top Team and the move has allowed him to tailor his training camp more toward sharpening his game.