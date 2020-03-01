Charles Oliveira's Focus Remains On Belt

Though his losses all came to fighters who have been fixtures in the championship chase, the setbacks in those high leverage contests and his persistent issues with the scale framed Oliveira as someone who would probably never put it all together and reach the lofty heights he was forecasted to reach when he first blew into the Octagon as a bundle of energy with a wide smile and unlimited upside.

“I never lost my focus,” said Oliveira, reflecting on some of the more difficult stretches of his career. “I know that if I can train hard, good things will happen. I am always training hard and learning, and in the UFC, everyone is very good, so you just have to keep training.”

It sounds cliché, but that’s the reality of life in the UFC, especially in the deeper divisions Oliveira has called home.

Everyone is really good, which means you’re going to lose some fights, because everyone loses from time-to-time, and all you can do is get back in the gym and continue trying to improve.

Although fighters and their teams are fully aware of this reality, fans and media don’t often process it the same way, which is how guys like Oliveira go from being highly touted prospects to members of the proletariat as a result of a couple losses against standout competition.

While his 7-5 mark in a dozen featherweight starts doesn’t cast him as an elite contender, those setbacks came against Cub Swanson, Frankie Edgar, Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, and Ricardo Lamas. That’s one former 145-pound champion, three former title challengers (one interim), and a long-term resident of the Top 10 who was in the midst of the best run of his career at the time they crossed paths.