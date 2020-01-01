Brandon Moreno Found Comfort in His Evolution

Moreno credits a new boxing coach, Drift Cortes, with helping him enhance his striking, which opens Moreno up to feel confident wherever the fight may lead.

“I feel more comfortable in the cage,” Moreno said. “Before, I feel like I just want to take the guy down, just control him, win really fast with a submission, and that’s it. But right now, I try to put more risk in the fights, and I don’t care to take some punches in my face. I just want to win the fight.”

RELATED: Krylov Searching For Balance | Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Free Fight: Lee vs Gillespie | Top Finishes: Kevin Lee | Gilbert Burns

Moreno’s focus, even when prodded about fighting Formiga in Brazil, remains locked on ending the night with his hand raised, regardless of where the fight takes place. Although the bout is Moreno’s first in the country, he is unfazed.

He is also unbothered when asked to consider the big-picture implications surrounding his fight and the potential rematch between Figueiredo and Benavidez. Moreno knows the UFC will make the fight that makes the most sense, and it’s up to him to make something happen for himself, something he is relaxed and sure about.

“I’m excited for this fight because I know if I win this fight, something huge is coming,” he said.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.