UFC 292 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley In Boston On August 19, 2023
Aug. 14, 2023
UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.
UFC 292: STERLING vs. O’MALLEYwill take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 292 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 292 Embedded, Champions Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili take their challengers seriously; Sean O’Malley and Amanda Lemos game plan for gold. Marlon 'Chito' Vera prepares for a cross-country work trip.