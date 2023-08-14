UFC 292 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 292: STERLING vs. O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 292 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 292 Embedded, Champions Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili take their challengers seriously; Sean O’Malley and Amanda Lemos game plan for gold. Marlon 'Chito' Vera prepares for a cross-country work trip.