UFC 292 Embedded | All Episodes

Aljamain Sterling poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley In Boston On August 19, 2023 
Aug. 14, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Boston with two compelling championship bouts. In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling plans to silence No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on No. 4 Amanda Lemos.

UFC 292: STERLING vs. O’MALLEY will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at TD Garden with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 292 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 292 Embedded, Champions Aljamain Sterling and Zhang Weili take their challengers seriously; Sean O’Malley and Amanda Lemos game plan for gold. Marlon 'Chito' Vera prepares for a cross-country work trip.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Brendan Fitzgerald and Sayif Saud preview the UFC 292 main event between Bantamweight champion Aljamain 'The Funkmaster' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.
Fight Coverage

UFC Breakdown | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Brendan Fitzgerald and Sayif Saud preview the UFC 292 main event between Bantamweight champion Aljamain 'The Funkmaster' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 280 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

A Championship Double Headers Top A Stacked Card In The UFC's Return To Boston! Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night Live From TD Garden

A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 16, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Dana White Announces São Paulo As Host For November 4…

Heavyweights Collide In Brazil As Jailton Almeida Hosts Curtis Blaydes In São Paulo

More
