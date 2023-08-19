Fight Coverage
Back in Boston for the first time in nearly four years, UFC 292 lit up TD Garden on Saturday night, with a dozen action-packed fights hitting the Octagon and thrilling the capacity crowd.
Headlined by a pair of compelling championship matchups and featuring numerous intriguing bouts up and down the lineup, the final pay-per-view of the summer was electric from the outset, building to an incredible crescendo.
Prospects stepped to the fore, familiar names turned in signature efforts, one champion retained, and a new champion was crowned.
It was a banner night in “The Hub” and we’ve got the details on everything that went down inside the Octagon at UFC 292 for you right here!
UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Results
- Main Event: Sean O’Malley defeats Aljamain Sterling by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 2
- Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)
- Ian Machado Garry defeats Neil Magny by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)
- Mario Bautista defeats Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-29, 30-27)
- Marlon Vera defeats Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gregory Rodrigues defeats Denis Tiuliulin by KO (elbows) at 1:43 of Round 1
- Kurt Holobaugh defeats Austin Hubbard by submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 of Round 2
- Brad Katona defeats Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Andre Petroski defeats Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Natalia Silva defeats Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Karine Silva defeats Maryna Moroz by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 of Round 1
UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Early Prelim Fight Results
Karine Silva defeats Maryna Moroz by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 of Round 1
Karine Silva garnered a measure of revenge and a third-straight first-round submission win, tapping out Maryna Moroz at the buzzer to kick off UFC 292.
Karine Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The flyweights, who faced off nine years ago, began the fight at range until Silva cracked Moroz with a clean left hand that backed her up. After breaking off the fence and back into space, Silva hit a perfectly timed takedown, but lost top position to Moroz, only to connect her hands on the choke and squeeze out the tap right before the round ended.
Silva is now 3-0 in the UFC, with all three of her victories coming by way of first-round finish. The streaking Dana White’s Contender Series winner has now won eight straight overall, and is clearly someone to keep close tabs on in the flyweight division. | Official Scorecards
Natalia Silva defeats Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Natalia Silva continued her unbeaten run in the UFC, registering a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee to move to 4-0 inside the Octagon.
Natalia Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The young Brazilian wobbled Lee with a clean right hand midway through the first, turning her nose into a crimson faucet. While the force and frequency of her connections declined as the fight progressed as Lee tightened up her defenses, Silva remained in control, using her speed and movement to out-work and out-land the ranked veteran.
This was a pretty clean effort for the ascending Silva, who never looked bothered and showed that she can hang with seasoned, experienced foes at this level. She beat ranked Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius in her promotional debut and has now dispatched Lee, which should leave Silva with a number next to her name when the rankings update next week.| Official Scorecards
Andre Petroski defeats Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
The meeting of middleweight grapplers Andre Petroski and Gerald Meerschaert on the UFC 292 prelims turned into a punch-up, and a pretty entertaining one at that.
Petroski and Meerschaert ran pretty close to level in the opening stanza and were trending the same in the second before the Philadelphia native dropped “GM3” with a looping left hand that connected flush behind the ear. They finally hit the deck a couple times in the third, but again spent a good stretch trading punches, with the veteran getting the better of things in the final stanza as Petroski’s gas tank ran dry.
The judges were called upon to render a decision, and they were split on the outcome, with Petroski landing on the happy side of things. That’s now five straight wins for the former Ultimate Fighter contestant, who moves to 10-2 overall with the victory. | Official Scorecards
UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Prelim Fight Results
Brad Katona defeats Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Brad Katona is your TUF 31 bantamweight winner and the first person to win the long-running reality TV competition twice, making history by out-working Cody Gibson in an outstanding back-and-forth in Boston.
Brad Katona Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The tension from inside the house between the bantamweight finalists carried over into the Octagon, as they opened up by slinging hands at one another and never really stopped. The pace was incredible, even for bantamweights, with Gibson constantly pressuring forward and the Canadian doing well to find his own moments to land, including wobbling his American counterpart late in the second.
When one man found success, the other responded in kind, delivering an outstanding fight where both men showed they are capable of competing at this level. Down the stretch, Katona was the more effective man, again hurting Gibson late en route to earning a sweep of the scorecards and a second TUF trophy to add to his mantle. | Official Scorecards
Kurt Holobaugh defeats Austin Hubbard by submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 of Round 2
Add Kurt Holobaugh's name to the list of Ultimate Fighter winners, as the Louisiana native defeated fellow Team Chandler member Austin Hubbard to win the lightweight tournament.
Kurt Holobaugh Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The 36-year-old veteran, who earned finishes in each of his two bouts inside the house, showcased his grappling acumen on Saturday, spilling Hubbard early in the second before transitioning from the back to a belly-down armbar to a triangle choke with incredible fluidity. As well as Hubbard was defending initially, he was simply outmatched on the canvas and had no outs when Holobaugh locked up the choke.
After going 0-4 over two previous stints on the UFC roster, Holobaugh now has his first victory inside the Octagon and will get another chance to embark on a successful run on the biggest stage in the sport. Just a tremendous run for the veteran to punch his ticket back to the UFC! | Official Scorecards
Gregory Rodrigues defeats Denis Tiuliulin by KO (elbows) at 1:43 of Round 1
Gregory Rodrigues decided to show off his grappling, and then still showed off his power in his clash with Denis Tiuliulin on the UFC 292 prelims.
Gregory Rodrigues Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
“Robocop” wasted no time scooping the Russian in the air and depositing him on the canvas, quickly transitioning to mount. From there, the Brazilian hammered home elbows that put Tiuliulin out cold.
A complete mauling for the engaging middleweight, who makes a quick return to the win column and has now earned each of his last four UFC victories by way of stoppage.| Official Scorecards
Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Brad Tavares spoiled Chris Weidman’s long-awaited return to the Octagon, outworking the former middleweight champion from the outset and earning a second-round stoppage victory.
Brad Tavares Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The Hawaiian was on-point from the outset, utilizing his trademark clean, technical striking to touch up Weidman at range while stifling any attempt to get this fight to the canvas. In the second, the steady diet of leg kicks had “The All-American” limping around the cage, though Weidman did manage to push through and have some success of his own. Tavares stayed on the leg kicks, building strikes in behind it as Weidman worked to avoid the thudding blows to his compromised lower extremity.
Tavares earned a clean sweep of the scorecards, halting a two-fight skid in the process, securing his 15th UFC victory. This was a gutsy effort from Weidman after two years on the shelf and a gruesome injury, but he just couldn’t do enough, and fell to 2-7 over his last nine fights with the loss. | Official Scorecards
UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Main Card Fight Results
Marlon Vera defeats Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
The main card opener between Top 10 bantamweights Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz was every bit the close, competitive battle everyone expected.
Marlon Vera Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
In many ways, this was a typical Vera contest, with Munhoz throwing and landing at a slightly higher clip, but “Chito” connecting with a little more force. Neither man landed anything that really shook the other, and neither grabbed sustained control of the exchanges either. Instead, they stood in the center of the Octagon (for the most part) and traded blows, leaving the judges to sort out the verdict.
When the scores were added up, Vera came out ahead, earning a pair of 30-27 scores and a 29-28 from the third official. This is a good rebound win for Vera after a somewhat flat effort against Cory Sandhagen earlier this year, giving him five wins in his last six appearances. | Official Scorecards
Mario Bautista defeats Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-29, 30-27)
Mario Bautista ran his winning streak to five with a unanimous decision win over a game Da'Mon Blackshear in the second of three main card bouts in the bantamweight division.
Mario Bautista Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The MMA Lab product did well to escape the clutches of the aggressive grappler, who took the fight on a week’s notice after registering a first-round submission win last weekend in Las Vegas. Bautista was just a little more active and effective on the feet, especially as the fight progressed, touching up Blackshear in space and landing quality bows in close quarters.
Five straight wins in the bantamweight division is exceptional work, regardless of who you’re facing, and this effort should garner Bautista another step up in competition next time out. The 30-year-old is now 7-2 in the UFC and showing continued development each time out, making him one to keep an eye on as we head into the final four months of 2023 and on into 2024. | Official Scorecards
Ian Machado Garry defeats Neil Magny by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)
Ian Machado Garry remains undefeated after collecting a sharp, patient unanimous decision win over Top 15 fixture Neil Magny in the final non-title bout of the evening.
Ian Machado Garry Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The Irish prospect attacked Magny’s lead leg early and often, knocking him to the canvas multiple times and leaving him limping on a bad wheel any time he landed after the midway point of the opening round. Garry was content to repeatedly kick the legs out from under Magny, calling him back to his feet each time, and taunting him repeatedly throughout the final round, including at the end of the bout.
This was a very good effort from the 25-year-old prospect, who moved to 13-0 with the victory. He’s ranked in the Top 15 and just took out one of the longest tenured fighters in the division, so it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for the brash ascending talent after this one. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)
Zhang Weili had to navigate an early scare, but the strawweight champion was still about to secure a decisive defense of her title, dominating Amanda Lemos en route to a lopsided decision win.
Zhang Weili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The two-time titleholder put Lemos on the canvas early in the first and seemed on her way to pounding out a finish when the Brazilian challenger laced up a deep ninja choke from bottom. Zhang stayed calm and worked her way free, finishing the round dropping shots on Lemos along the fence. From there, it was one-way traffic, with the champion depositing her adversary on the canvas almost at will while dominating the striking exchanges.
Zhang dropped Lemos with a clean right hand early in the fifth and punished her for the rest of the round, putting a stamp on the first title defense of her second reign atop the 115-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Sean O’Malley defeats Aljamain Sterling by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 2
Welcome to The Suga Show!
Sean O’Malley is your new UFC bantamweight champion, claiming the title with a second-round stoppage win over Aljamain Sterling to close out UFC 292 in Boston.
Sean O'Malley Post-Fight Interview | UFC 292
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate landed a beautiful right hand as Sterling looked to close the distance early in the second, dropping the champion. The sniper shots followed on the canvas and referee Marc Goddard was forced to step in and halt the action.
Any questions that remained about O’Malley have now been answered. There is no more questioning the talent and standing of the technicolored standout, as he now stands atop the 135-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
