UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Results

Back in Boston for the first time in nearly four years, UFC 292 lit up TD Garden on Saturday night, with a dozen action-packed fights hitting the Octagon and thrilling the capacity crowd.

Headlined by a pair of compelling championship matchups and featuring numerous intriguing bouts up and down the lineup, the final pay-per-view of the summer was electric from the outset, building to an incredible crescendo.

Prospects stepped to the fore, familiar names turned in signature efforts, one champion retained, and a new champion was crowned.

It was a banner night in “The Hub” and we’ve got the details on everything that went down inside the Octagon at UFC 292 for you right here!