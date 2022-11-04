'They Have History' - Pre-UFC Rematches | UFC 281

The most comparable bout of similar circumstances came when Valentina Shevchenko faced Joanna Jędrzejczyk for the flyweight title at UFC 231. Before they competed in the Octagon, the two competed against one another three times in Muay Thai bouts from 2006-2008, with Shevchenko winning each of the three fights.

Although kickboxing and mixed martial arts have a host of different rules between them, the general consensus is that Adesanya and Pereira will move or less have a chess match of striking in New York City. Granted, there won’t be a referee to break up clinches or count to 10 if either gets knocked down, which is one of the many intriguing wrinkles in this trilogy bout.

With that in mind, here is a rundown of other notable matchups that carried some pre-UFC history with them into the Octagon:

Frank Shamrock vs John Lober

Pre-UFC Result(s):

Lober defeated Shamrock via Technical Split Decision at SuperBrawl 3 (January 17, 1997)

UFC Result:

*Shamrock defeated Lober via TKO at UFC Brazil (October 16, 1998)

Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson

Pre-UFC Result(s):

Pettis defeated Henderson via Unanimous Decision at WEC 53 (December 16, 2010)

UFC Result:

*Pettis defeated Henderson via Submission at UFC 164 (August 31, 2013)

Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber

Pre-UFC Result(s):

Faber defeated Cruz via Submission at WEC 26 (March 24, 2007)

