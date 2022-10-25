Everything UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Battle For The Middleweight Title at UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City On Saturday November 12, 2022
Oct. 25, 2022

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.

Headlining the card is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who’s looking to defend his title for the sixth time against former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. And Top-5 lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout that’s sure to produce fireworks.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira:

