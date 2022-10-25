Everything UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Stay Up To Date With Exclusive Fight Content, Free-Fights, Athlete Features And More To Get You Prepared For UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira
Oct. 25, 2022
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira.
Headlining the card is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who’s looking to defend his title for the sixth time against former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, Carla Esparza puts her strawweight title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili. And Top-5 lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a can’t-miss bout that’s sure to produce fireworks.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Scroll down for exclusive fight content, free-fights, athlete features and more to get you prepared for UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira:
