Official Scorecards | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

On the anniversary of the first, record-breaking UFC event at Madison Square Garden, UFC returns to the iconic venue with an event headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.
UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Winner Interviews & More
Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu
Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson
Michael Trizano vs SeungWoo Choi
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar
Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman
Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann
Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann
Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano
Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles
Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler
Co-Main Event: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
