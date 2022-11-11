 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal for their welterweight bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York
Nov. 12, 2022

On the anniversary of the first, record-breaking UFC event at Madison Square Garden, UFC returns to the iconic venue with an event headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV.  The prelims will be seen on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Scorecards

Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu 

      Athlete Profiles: Carlos Ulberg | Nicolae Negumereanu 

      Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson 

      Athlete Profiles: Julio Arce | Montel Jackson

      Michael Trizano vs SeungWoo Choi 

      Athlete Profiles: Michael Trizano | SeungWoo Choi 

      Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez 

      Athlete Profiles: Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Silvana Gomez Juarez

      Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar 

      Athlete Profiles: Matt Frevola | Ottman Azaitar

      Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman

      Athlete Profiles: Andre Petroski | Wellington Turman 

      Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann 

      Athlete Profiles: Erin Blanchfield | Molly McCann

      Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann 

      Athlete Profiles: Dominick Reyes | Ryan Spann

      Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano 

      Athlete Profiles: Brad Riddell | Renato Moicano 

      Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles 

      Athlete Profiles: Dan Hooker | Claudio Puelles 

      Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez 

      Athlete Profiles: Frankie Edgar | Chris Gutierrez

      Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler 

      Athlete Profiles: Dustin Poirier | Michael Chandler 

      Co-Main Event: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili 

      Athlete Profiles: Carla Esparza | Zhang Weili

      Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 

      Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Alex Pereira 

      :