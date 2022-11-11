On the anniversary of the first, record-breaking UFC event at Madison Square Garden, UFC returns to the iconic venue with an event headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.
UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Results
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims
Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu
- Carlos Ulberg (7-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) meets Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1, fighting out of Brasov, Romania) in a light heavyweight bout
Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson
- Julio Arce (18-5, fighting out of Bayside, Queens, NY) takes on Montel Jackson (11-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin) at bantamweight
Michael Trizano vs SeungWoo Choi
- The Ultimate Fighter season 27 winner Michael Trizano (10-3, fighting out of Ramsey, N.J.) battles SeungWoo Choi (10-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) at featherweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
- Fan favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7, fighting out of Lodz, Poland) meets Silvana Gomez Juarez (7-4, fighting out of Tucuman, Argentina) in a women’s strawweight bout
Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar
- An exciting lightweight bout sees Matt Frevola (9-3-1, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y.) lock horns with Ottman Azaitar (13-0, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Prelims
Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman
- Andre Petroski (8-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) takes on Wellington Turman (18-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) in an exciting middleweight bout
Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann
- No. 12 ranked women’s flyweight Erin Blanchfield (9-1, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) looks to halt the momentum of streaking No. 15 ranked Molly McCann (13-4, fighting out of Liverpool, England)
Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann
- Former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked contender Dominick Reyes (12-3, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.) returns to action against No. 12 ranked Ryan Spann (22-7, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas)
Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano
- Brad Riddell (10-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) collides with Renato Moicano (16-5-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) in a lightweight bout
UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Main Card
Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles
- No. 12 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (21-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) meets Claudio Puelles (13-2, fighting out of Lima Peru)
Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez
- Former lightweight champion and No. 12 ranked bantamweight Frankie Edgar (23-10-1, fighting out of Toms River, NJ) battles Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colorado)
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler
- No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) collides with No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler (23-7, fighting out Deerfield Beach, Florida) in an exciting lightweight matchup
Co-Main Event: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili
- Two-time UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6, fighting out of Irvine, Calif.) looks to start her new campaign at the top with a dominant victory. Currently on a six-fight win streak, Esparza fought her way back to the title with notable wins over Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson. She now expects to secure her first successful title defense by neutralizing Zhang.
- Former title holder Zhang Weili (22-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) seeks to regain her lost crown and cement herself as one of the best fighters in MMA. The first and only Chinese champion in UFC history, she has entertained fans with victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice), Jessica Andrade and Jessica Aguilar. Zhang now plans to add another UFC champion to her resume by vanquishing Esparza.
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
- Reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya (23-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) plans to deliver another statement performance in his second MSG appearance. Arguably the most popular champion in the UFC today, he has established himself as one of the most skilled strikers to ever compete in MMA with wins over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, as well as Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa. Adesanya now seeks to avenge a pair of kickboxing losses to Pereira and prove he is the best martial artist on the planet.
- Alex Pereira (6-1, fighting out of Danbury, Conn. by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to make the most of his first UFC title opportunity. A former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion, he has burst onto the MMA scene with impressive finishes over Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis. Pereira now has his sights set on showing that he is the best striker in MMA by defeating Adesanya once again and claiming 185-gold.
