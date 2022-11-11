UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Results 

 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Battle For The Middleweight Title at UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City On Saturday November 12, 2022
Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York 
Nov. 12, 2022

On the anniversary of the first, record-breaking UFC event at Madison Square Garden, UFC returns to the iconic venue with an event headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV.  The prelims will be seen on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the night’s action starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Early Prelims 

Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu 

Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson 

  • Julio Arce (18-5, fighting out of Bayside, Queens, NY) takes on Montel Jackson (11-2, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin) at bantamweight 

Michael Trizano vs SeungWoo Choi 

  • The Ultimate Fighter season 27 winner Michael Trizano (10-3, fighting out of Ramsey, N.J.) battles SeungWoo Choi (10-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) at featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez 

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar 

  • An exciting lightweight bout sees Matt Frevola (9-3-1, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y.) lock horns with Ottman Azaitar (13-0, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Prelims 

Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman 

  • Andre Petroski (8-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) takes on Wellington Turman (18-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) in an exciting middleweight bout 

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann 

  • No. 12 ranked women’s flyweight Erin Blanchfield (9-1, fighting out of Elmwood Park, NJ) looks to halt the momentum of streaking No. 15 ranked Molly McCann (13-4, fighting out of Liverpool, England)

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann

  • Former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 7 ranked contender Dominick Reyes (12-3, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.) returns to action against No. 12 ranked Ryan Spann (22-7, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas)

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano 

  • Brad Riddell (10-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) collides with Renato Moicano (16-5-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) in a lightweight bout 

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Main Card 

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles 

  • No. 12 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (21-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) meets Claudio Puelles (13-2, fighting out of Lima Peru) 

Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez 

  • Former lightweight champion and No. 12 ranked bantamweight Frankie Edgar (23-10-1, fighting out of Toms River, NJ) battles Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2, fighting out of Englewood, Colorado) 

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler 

  • No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida) collides with No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler (23-7, fighting out Deerfield Beach, Florida) in an exciting lightweight matchup 

Co-Main Event: Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili

  • Two-time UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza (20-6, fighting out of Irvine, Calif.) looks to start her new campaign at the top with a dominant victory. Currently on a six-fight win streak, Esparza fought her way back to the title with notable wins over Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson. She now expects to secure her first successful title defense by neutralizing Zhang.
  • Former title holder Zhang Weili (22-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) seeks to regain her lost crown and cement herself as one of the best fighters in MMA. The first and only Chinese champion in UFC history, she has entertained fans with victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice), Jessica Andrade and Jessica Aguilar. Zhang now plans to add another UFC champion to her resume by vanquishing Esparza.  

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 

  • Reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya (23-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) plans to deliver another statement performance in his second MSG appearance. Arguably the most popular champion in the UFC today, he has established himself as one of the most skilled strikers to ever compete in MMA with wins over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, as well as Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa. Adesanya now seeks to avenge a pair of kickboxing losses to Pereira and prove he is the best martial artist on the planet.  
  • Alex Pereira (6-1, fighting out of Danbury, Conn. by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to make the most of his first UFC title opportunity. A former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion, he has burst onto the MMA scene with impressive finishes over Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis. Pereira now has his sights set on showing that he is the best striker in MMA by defeating Adesanya once again and claiming 185-gold.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

 

