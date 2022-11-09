 Skip to main content
Public Events Schedule | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

On the anniversary of the first, record-breaking UFC event at Madison Square Garden, UFC returns to the iconic venue with an event headlined by two highly anticipated championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA takes place Sat., November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.  The prelims will be seen on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 281 Press Conference 

Who: Israel Adesanya | Alex Pereira | Carla Esparza | Zhang Weili | Dustin Poirier | Michael Chandler | Frankie Edgar | Chris Gutierrez | Dan Hooker | Claudio Puelles 
When: Wednesday, November 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT (doors open 5pm ET)
Where: Madison Square Garden
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This is a free, ticketed event to the public. | Claim your tickets here!

The UFC 281 Press Conference takes place live on November 9, 2022 from Madison Square Garden.

UFC 281 Official Weigh-In Show 

Who: All UFC 281 Athletes | View The Fight Card 
When: Friday, November 11 at 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

The UFC 281 official weigh-in show takes place on November 11, 2022.

Power Slap Press Conference 

When: Friday, November 11 at 230pm ET/1130am PT 
Watch: LIVE on YouTube

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Who: All UFC 281 Athletes | View The Fight Card 
When: Friday, November 11 at 4pm ET/1pm PT (doors open at 3pm ET)
Where: Radio City Music Hall
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This is a free, ticketed event to the public. | Claim your tickets here!

The UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-ins take place live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on November 11, 2022.

Howler Head Athlete Appearances

Who: Holly Holm | Justin Gaethje | Francis Ngannou | Alexander Volkanovski
When: Thursday, November 10 | Friday, November 11 | Saturday, November 12 

See graphic below for location and times. 

