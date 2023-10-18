Significant Stats | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Fight Coverage
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book as of October 18, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev Fight Week Interview | UFC 294
What It Means: Makhachev brings a similar kind of maurading, suffocating grappling that his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmadomedov brought during his career, but the current champ has a nice striking package, as well. His abilities on the feet aren’t diverse, but he has a good sense of timing when throwing a check hook and his straight left hand. Although he isn’t a dominant wrestler, he is a positional master. Once he gets an advantage along the fence and can chain together takedowns, Makhachev is a real problem. He is relentless, as well, needing just a momentary lapse from his opponent to pounce and get the finish.
Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
Alexander Volkanovski
Key Stats: 1.09% bottom position percentage (4th all-time among FW), +3.03 striking differential (1st all-time among FW), 69% takedown defense
What It Means: “The Great” is considered one of the pound-for-pound greatest in the world in large part because of his bulletproof skill set. When striking, Volkanovski is adept at shifting stances when blitzing, allowing him to set up traps while maintaining defensive mindfulness. He is better than you’d expect at establishing his jab and low kicks, and when his combinations flow, his speed shines. Grappling-wise, Volkanovski is physically strong with a good, low base, making him difficult to take down often. If he does hit the mat, he scrambles with intelligent urgency before reapplying pressure.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
What to Look For in the Fight: The first fight was razor close, and while you could throw out factors like Makhachev potentially underestimating Volkanovski’s grappling, as well as the fight taking place in Australia, what is a fact is that Volkanovski provided as much adversity as Makhachev has faced in the Octagon. On the flip side, Makhachev touched Volkanovski often on the feet, even rocking and dropping the featherweight champ on separate occasions. The adjustments will be interesting given the abbreviated build-up to the fight. How the Abu Dhabi backdrop impacts Makhachev and whether the champ fights with a little more respect for Volkanovski’s skill is something to watch. At the same time, Volkanovski was adamant about wanting this rematch, so it’s fair to think he and his team have worked on adjustments since that February bout. He also likely gained some respect for Makhachev’s striking, so how he adjusts the time he spends in the pocket is an aspect to watch, as well.
Co-Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev
*Kamaru Usman
Key Stats: 97.3% takedown defense (1st all-time among WW), 45.7% takedown accuracy (9th), 17:35 average fight time (2nd all-time among WW)
Kamaru Usman Fight Week Interview | UFC 294
What It Means: “The Nigerian Nightmare” made a habit of drowning his opponents with relentless pressure, suffocating wrestling and devastating power in his hands. You’ll often see Usman on the front foot – he’s comfortable in either stance but prefers orthodox – utilizing his jab to initiate exchanges. He likes to throw front kicks up the middle, but as he has grown in his boxing ability, his jab is his most efficient and effective strike. Usman does not shy away from the wrestling grind and is more than happy to wear his opponents down along the fence, causing them to whither.
Khamzat Chimaev
Key Stats: +3.32 striking differential (9th all-time), 0.11% bottom position percentage (4th all-time), 3.49 submissions averaged per 15 minutes
What It Means: Chimaev is an all gas, no brakes kind of fighter, and he has the physical prowess to pull that style off with spectacular results. His bread-and-butter is grappling. He blasts takedown attempts with extreme aggression and sinks in submissions with frightening quickness and strength. On the feet, he is basic, but impactful, with his striking and has one-punch power in his hands. He doesn’t shy away from a brawl and invites his opponents to open up so he can shoot for a takedown and bully his way to victory.
Watch All The Free Fights From UFC 294 Fighters
What to Look For in the Fight: With Usman stepping up for the injured Paulo Costa, Chimaev gets to face his toughest and most prestigious test yet. The former welterweight champ makes his middleweight debut on short-notice against one of the most stunning young fighters we’ve seen in a few years and holds a skillset to push Chimaev to the brink. While Usman usually likes to methodically drown his opponents, Chimaev won’t give Usman a real choice. Although the fight is on short-notice, this is also Usman’s first three-round fight since 2018, so he should have the gas tank to hang with Chimaev, who doesn’t have the deepest tank. Chimaev will want to keep Usman on the back foot, but given that neither man has the cleanest striking to go with their knockout power, things could get chaotic on the feet. The wrestling exchanges should be the most fascinating part. Chimaev has been physically stronger than every opponent, and if he carries that same advantage against Usman, it’ll be an eye-popping affair.
Other Fight to Watch (Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker)
Magomed Ankalaev
Key Stats: 6 knockdowns landed (tied-3rd), 59.2% significant strike defense (4th), 2.15 strikes absorbed per minute (1st)
Magomed Ankalaev | Greatest Hits
What It Means: Ankalaev is an efficient and devastating fighter whose striking is his best attribute despite some solid grappling. On the feet, Ankalaev makes good use of front kicks and body kicks at distance, but his hands are particularly powerful. He doesn’t throw in bunches, but when he does string together a couple strikes, he often has impactful results. He is a patient and methodical fighter, and if things are starting to turn the other way on him, he is comfortable shooting for a takedown and maintaining control.
Johnny Walker
Key Stats: 6:35 average fight time (5th shortest), 53.3% significant strike accuracy (7th), 2.39 strikes absorbed per minute (3rd)
What It Means: Perhaps the most chaotic fighter on the roster, Johnny Walker is an electric presence in the Octagon. At 6-foot-5, Walker possesses special physical attributes and explosiveness, which he uses to his athletic advantage whether it’s staying on the outside or leaping into range with a flying technique. Walker has gotten a little more patient, but, in general, he cannot help but go for the home run strike at some point throughout a fight.
RECAP: Last Time In Abu Dhabi | UFC 30th Anniversary
What to Look For in the Fight: Essentially, Ankalaev is tasked with making sure he doesn’t get caught by something wild from Walker. The Brazilian has shown a faulty chin at times, so Ankalaev should be able to find a rattling shot if he takes his time. On the other hand, Walker showed some more patience in his decision win over Anthony Smith, all the while commanding the Octagon and peppering Smith with powerful shots. Walker should be able to create some chaotic scrambles if Ankalaev shoots, but he cannot get reckless.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Prelims start at special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
