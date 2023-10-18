Significant Stats | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

What It Means: “The Great” is considered one of the pound-for-pound greatest in the world in large part because of his bulletproof skill set. When striking, Volkanovski is adept at shifting stances when blitzing, allowing him to set up traps while maintaining defensive mindfulness. He is better than you’d expect at establishing his jab and low kicks, and when his combinations flow, his speed shines. Grappling-wise, Volkanovski is physically strong with a good, low base, making him difficult to take down often. If he does hit the mat, he scrambles with intelligent urgency before reapplying pressure.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

What to Look For in the Fight: The first fight was razor close, and while you could throw out factors like Makhachev potentially underestimating Volkanovski’s grappling, as well as the fight taking place in Australia, what is a fact is that Volkanovski provided as much adversity as Makhachev has faced in the Octagon. On the flip side, Makhachev touched Volkanovski often on the feet, even rocking and dropping the featherweight champ on separate occasions. The adjustments will be interesting given the abbreviated build-up to the fight. How the Abu Dhabi backdrop impacts Makhachev and whether the champ fights with a little more respect for Volkanovski’s skill is something to watch. At the same time, Volkanovski was adamant about wanting this rematch, so it’s fair to think he and his team have worked on adjustments since that February bout. He also likely gained some respect for Makhachev’s striking, so how he adjusts the time he spends in the pocket is an aspect to watch, as well.

Co-Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev

*Kamaru Usman

Key Stats: 97.3% takedown defense (1st all-time among WW), 45.7% takedown accuracy (9th), 17:35 average fight time (2nd all-time among WW)