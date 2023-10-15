Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

A month before a new light heavyweight champion is crowned, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will face off in Abu Dhabi to potentially determine the No. 1 contender in the 205-pound weight class.

The 31-year-old Ankalaev returns for the first time since battling Jan Blachowicz to a split draw last December at UFC 282 when the two men faced off for the vacant title. The well-rounded Russian standout had won nine straight prior to that contest, and will look to keep himself on the short list of possible title challengers by getting back into the win column as he makes his third pay-per-view appearance in the United Arab Emirates.

GREATEST HITS: Johnny Walker | Magomed Ankalaev

Walker hit the UFC like he was shot out of a cannon five years ago, rattling off three straight sudden first-round stoppage wins to begin his career. After enduring a rugged stretch that yielded just a single victory in five appearances, the towering Brazilian has responded with three straight wins, most recently showing poise and patience while beating Anthony Smith on the scorecards in May.

Part of what makes this matchup so interesting (at least to me) is that Walker continues to improve and transform his style with each appearance, yet still feels like the type of aggressive, attacking fighter that could force Ankalaev to open up more. There are times when the Russian contender can be too patient and look to be too precise, but as he showed against Blachowicz (and several others), he’s a menace when he puts you on the canvas, which is one of the places Walker has struggled in the past.

With Jamahal Hill sidelined for the next several months, and Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira set to face off for the vacant title next month at Madison Square Garden, the winner of this one would have an outstanding case for a championship opportunity in the first half of 2024, especially if that victory comes in impressive fashion.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves

Ikram Aliskerov makes his second appearance inside the UFC Octagon, facing off with Brazilian veteran Warlley Alves in another UFC 294 matchup that has shifted from its original construction.

Aliskerov, who graduated from Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) in 2022, was initially scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov here in the follow-up to his debut knockout win over Phil Hawes. The 30-year-old divisional dark horse is 14-1 overall and enters on a six-fight winning streak that includes five finishes.