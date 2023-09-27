Last Time In Abu Dhabi | UFC 30th Anniversary

Best Of
The Octagon makes its now-yearly return to Abu Dhabi in a few weeks when Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira for a second time in the span of a year.
The co-main event features a crucial fight in the middleweight division as former title challenger Paulo Costa clashes with rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev in what should be an all-action affair. As has become the usual for these Abu Dhabi pay-per-views, the rest of the card is stacked with established and up-and-coming talent.
Before UFC 294 arrives, let’s take a look at what went down last time the UFC landed on Yas Island at UFC 280: Makhachev vs Oliviera.
The Makhachev Era Begins
Despite Oliveira’s controversial weight miss in Arizona at UFC 274, a strong contingent of people still viewed “Do Bronxs” as the best lightweight in the world after he dispatched Justin Gaethje in the first round. That said, Makhachev had long been thought of a future champion who couldn’t get the right opponents to fight him in order to climb the ranks. However, the protégé of Khabibn Nurmagomedov found himself in title contention soon enough.
The tense, but respectful, buildup came to a head in a main event in which Makhachev saw the bulk of success. Where most fighters who rocked Oliveira stayed weary of going to the ground with UFC’s all-time submission leader, Makhachev happily wrestled the Brazilian. After a wayward flying knee attempt from Oliveira, Makhachev dropped his foe before sinking a tight arm triangle that earned him the lightweight title. Afterward, Makhachev welcomed Alexander Volkanovski to the Octagon where the two set the stage for their epic duel at UFC 284.
Aljo Defends His Title With Ease
In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling finally got his hands on former champion TJ Dillashaw after months of trash talk. Unfortunately for everyone, it was apparent Dillashaw went into the fight compromised as his shoulder popped out of place early in the fight.
THE 10 | THE BIGGEST FIGHTS ON TAP ON OCTOBER
Although he got past the first round, Sterling put Dillashaw back onto the ground quickly in the second frame and ground-and-pounded his way to another defense of his title.
“Sugar” Proves He’s Legit
Before Sterling defended his belt for a second time, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley finally joined the ranks of the bantamweight elite against Sterling’s old foe: Petr Yan.
The fight was considered a huge step up in competition for the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus, but O’Malley quickly proved he belonged with the best in the weight class as he and Yan went back and forth for 15 minutes. Although O’Malley rocking and cutting Yan was impressive, even more so was his recovery after Yan clocked him with some of his best shots, as well. It was the first time we saw O’Malley’s championship resolve, and this would be his final fight before taking the belt from Sterling about a year later.
Future Contenders Turn In Statement Wins
Beneil Dariush, Manon Fiorot and Belal Muhammad each turned in crucial performances for their personal pursuits of a UFC title, taking out Mateusz Gamrot, Katlyn Chookagian and Sean Brady, respectively. Dariush earned himself a No. 1 contender fight against Oliveira, which he would fall short in a few months later in Vancouver. Meanwhile, Fiorot and Muhammad find themselves on the precipice of title shots after picking up another win since their victories in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!