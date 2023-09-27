Last Time In Abu Dhabi | UFC 30th Anniversary

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Before Sterling defended his belt for a second time, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley finally joined the ranks of the bantamweight elite against Sterling’s old foe: Petr Yan.

The fight was considered a huge step up in competition for the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus, but O’Malley quickly proved he belonged with the best in the weight class as he and Yan went back and forth for 15 minutes. Although O’Malley rocking and cutting Yan was impressive, even more so was his recovery after Yan clocked him with some of his best shots, as well. It was the first time we saw O’Malley’s championship resolve, and this would be his final fight before taking the belt from Sterling about a year later.

Future Contenders Turn In Statement Wins

Beneil Dariush, Manon Fiorot and Belal Muhammad each turned in crucial performances for their personal pursuits of a UFC title, taking out Mateusz Gamrot, Katlyn Chookagian and Sean Brady, respectively. Dariush earned himself a No. 1 contender fight against Oliveira, which he would fall short in a few months later in Vancouver. Meanwhile, Fiorot and Muhammad find themselves on the precipice of title shots after picking up another win since their victories in Abu Dhabi.