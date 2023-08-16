Significant Stats | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

What to Look For in the Fight: While both women are keen to bring the fight, Zhang might find success using her footwork and speed advantage to pull Lemos into shots. She should also find a path to victory if she mixes in her grappling, at the very least to give Lemos another element to think about. If it’s a straight striking battle, Zhang might have the volume and speed, but Lemos only needs one shot to land and change the tide of the fight.

Other Fights to Watch (Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry, Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz)

Neil Magny

Key Stats: 21 wins (1st all-time among WW), 2.25 strikes absorbed per minute (4th), 14 decision wins (1st all-time among WW)

UFC 292 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Sterling vs O'Malley | Zhang vs Lemos | Weidman vs Tavares

What It Means: Magny is the stone-cold definition of a crafty veteran. He is solid in each aspect of MMA, and while he is good at utilizing his length on the feet, his strongest area might be in his clinch work against the fence. There, he wears on his opponent and mixes up the fight enough to make use of his great pace and cardio. Magny is a mindful fighter, often minimizing danger and finding the path of least resistance to victory. That’s not to say he avoids the fight. He is more than happy to stand close and exchange and is technically sharp everywhere.

Ian Machado Garry

Key Stats: 55.8% significant strike accuracy (2nd all-time among WW), 6.85 strikes landed per minute (3rd all-time among WW), +2.76 (2nd all-time among WW)

What It Means: “The Future” is an excellent striker. Everything he throws comes off with perfect technique, and once he finds his range and rhythm, watching him string together combinations is a beautiful sight. He does well to use his long-range weapons to maintain distance, and he will flow smoothly from punches into kicks and vice versa. His grappling hasn’t been as tested, but he does show good fundamentals defending takedowns and reversing clinches along the fence.