 Skip to main content
Zhang Weili of China reacts after defeating Carla Esparza in the UFC strawweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

All UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Free Fights

Get Primed For UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley With Six Free Fights Featuring Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, Zhang Weili And Amanda Lemos 
Aug. 10, 2023

The Octagon makes its return to Boston with a championship doubleheader featuring bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling taking on No. 2 ranked Sean O'Malley and in the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili aims to defend her belt in impressive fashion once against Brazil's Amanda Lemos

Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley 

Before these athletes step under the bright lights in Boston, let's look back at some of their jawdropping performances that led them to this point. 

Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo 

The last time fans saw Aljamain Sterling was earlier this year, when he defended his belt against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in Newark. 

Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
/

Sean O'Malley vs Petr Yan 

"Suga" faced former bantamweight champion Petr Yan last October in Abu Dhabi, earning a split decision victory that left many fans talking for months to come. This victory pushed O'Malley to the top of the rankings and solidifying his chance for UFC gold. 

Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Petr Yan
Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Petr Yan
/

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw 

After facing Yan twice, Sterling got a crack at new opponent, this time being TJ Dillashaw in Abu Dhabi. It was Sterling's second title defense as he stopped Dillashaw in the second round. 

Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
/

Sean O'Malley vs Raulian Paiva 

When O'Malley faced Paiva it was his seventh fight in the UFC. He was 6-1, with his lone loss coming against Marlon "Chito" Vera. A first round TKO over Paiva continued to make a case for his rise to the top and he continued to be a fan favorite.

Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Raulian Paiva
Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Raulian Paiva
/

Zhang Weili vs Carla Esparza 

Almost a year to the day that Zhang Weili lost the strawweight belt to Rose Namajunas, she earned it back by submitting former champion Carla Esparza in the second round. 

Free Fight | Zhang Weili vs Carla Esparza
Free Fight | Zhang Weili vs Carla Esparza
/

Amanda Lemos vs Marina Rodriguez 

Amanda Lemos made the most of her second UFC main event appearance as she stopped Marina Rodriguez in the third round, making a strong case for the next shot at the strawweight title 

Free Fight | Amanda Lemos vs Marina Rodriguez
Free Fight | Amanda Lemos vs Marina Rodriguez
/

Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Free Fight
UFC 292
:
Power Slap 4: HIntz vs Turpin hero
Power Slap

Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin Final Results

Recap All The Action That Went Down August 9 At The UFC Apex

More
Welterweights Vicente Luque and Rafael dos Anjos on UFC Unfiltered
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Rafael Dos Anjos & Vicente Luque…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Dana White has a special announcement
Announcements

Special Announcement From Dana White | August 8, 2023

UFC President Dana White Announces That Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Will Face Sean Strickland In The Main Event Of UFC 293 In Sydney, Australia.

Watch the Video
: