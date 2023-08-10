All UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Free Fights

Power Slap
Get Primed For UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley With Six Free Fights Featuring Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, Zhang Weili And Amanda Lemos
The Octagon makes its return to Boston with a championship doubleheader featuring bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling taking on No. 2 ranked Sean O'Malley and in the co-main event, strawweight champion Zhang Weili aims to defend her belt in impressive fashion once against Brazil's Amanda Lemos.
Before these athletes step under the bright lights in Boston, let's look back at some of their jawdropping performances that led them to this point.
Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
The last time fans saw Aljamain Sterling was earlier this year, when he defended his belt against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in Newark.
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley vs Petr Yan
"Suga" faced former bantamweight champion Petr Yan last October in Abu Dhabi, earning a split decision victory that left many fans talking for months to come. This victory pushed O'Malley to the top of the rankings and solidifying his chance for UFC gold.
Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Petr Yan
Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
After facing Yan twice, Sterling got a crack at new opponent, this time being TJ Dillashaw in Abu Dhabi. It was Sterling's second title defense as he stopped Dillashaw in the second round.
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Sean O'Malley vs Raulian Paiva
When O'Malley faced Paiva it was his seventh fight in the UFC. He was 6-1, with his lone loss coming against Marlon "Chito" Vera. A first round TKO over Paiva continued to make a case for his rise to the top and he continued to be a fan favorite.
Free Fight | Sean O'Malley vs Raulian Paiva
Zhang Weili vs Carla Esparza
Almost a year to the day that Zhang Weili lost the strawweight belt to Rose Namajunas, she earned it back by submitting former champion Carla Esparza in the second round.
Free Fight | Zhang Weili vs Carla Esparza
Amanda Lemos vs Marina Rodriguez
Amanda Lemos made the most of her second UFC main event appearance as she stopped Marina Rodriguez in the third round, making a strong case for the next shot at the strawweight title
Don't miss a moment of UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley, live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
