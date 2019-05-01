Lawler Will Let His Fists Talk To Covington

Where Covington is all bluster and bombast, Lawler resides at the other end of the spectrum. Though he’s gotten more talkative in recent years, the 37-year-old veteran has always chosen his words carefully and kept things concise, opting for five words when others would wax poetic.

The differences between the two in that realm has been abundantly clear in the preamble to Saturday afternoon’s crucial welterweight clash at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as Covington has taken every opportunity presented to him — and crafted more than a few of his own — to disparage Lawler and sing his own praises, while the former undisputed champion continues to say little, focusing instead on making sure he makes a statement this weekend when it matters most.

“It’s a fight; we’re going to go fight and that’s it,” said Lawler when asked about Covington’s constant barbs, criticisms and quips. “It doesn’t matter what he’s saying.”

One of Covington’s major areas of focus leading up to this fight has been Lawler’s exit from American Top Team, the South Florida gym where the two trained together routinely as Lawler returned to the UFC and ultimately rose to the top of the welterweight ranks.