UFC Newark: Fight By Fight Preview

Former teammates and former titleholders mix it up in the welterweight main event as ex-interim champ Colby Covington squares off with veteran “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler.

Covington has won six straight and nine of 10 starts in the UFC overall, propelling himself into the title conversation with dominant efforts against Demian Maia and Rafael Dos Anjos with a healthy dose of self-promotion sprinkled in for seasoning. A well-conditioned athlete with a non-stop motor, “Chaos” is a suffocating grappler who wears people out by piling up takedowns and forcing them to carry his weight along the fence.

Originally slated to face Tyron Woodley in a rematch of the UFC 201 championship clash earlier this summer, Lawler was relocated to Newark and paired with Covington after “The Chosen One” was forced out with an injury. Lawler has only fought three times in the last three years and enters off a controversial loss to Ben Askren in March.

More than just a classic clash of styles between an all-out grappler and a feared striker, this one should come down to how well Lawler’s traditionally excellent takedown defense holds up and if Covington can successfully weather the storm that is sure to come as he looks to get inside.

The title picture in the welterweight division is getting crowded, but the winner of this one definitely deserves a seat at the table when it comes time to figure things out.