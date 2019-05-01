Five Questions with Colby Covington

UFC: You made some headlines recently discussing Lawler’s exit from American Top Team. Is it personal now between you and Lawler?

CC: It’s not becoming. It is personal. It was personal the day he left American Top Team and our gym. After we built him up and everything we did for him, for him to leave us after one fight it’s like, it really shows the type of person he is. I have to make him pay for that (because I’m team captain).