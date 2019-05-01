Five Questions with Colby Covington

When Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos for UFC interim welterweight title last June, he assumed he would get the next shot at then-champ Tyron Woodley. That opportunity never came. Covington was eventually stripped of his interim belt while Woodley defended against Darren Till and then Kamaru Usman – who defeated “The Chosen One” this past March.
Ultimately, Covington was left with two options: wait for the call for when Usman is ready or fight now. Covington chose the latter and UFC.com sat down with the former interim champ to discuss how he came to that decision.
CC: I’ve been the champ for a long time and now it’s time to defend this belt. Who better to defend it against than Robbie Lawler – the biggest name in the division besides myself?
CC: I don’t feel pressure. Pressure is for internet virgins and Cheeto-eating dorks on their mom’s couches.
CC: We all know that Robbie Lawler is a hard puncher and he can knock someone out with one punch. But he’s never been in there with someone like me who’s well-rounded. I can push the pace. When I put him in deep waters, he will drown.
CC: It’s not becoming. It is personal. It was personal the day he left American Top Team and our gym. After we built him up and everything we did for him, for him to leave us after one fight it’s like, it really shows the type of person he is. I have to make him pay for that (because I’m team captain).
CC: Every fight is your most important. But this one is extra important. With our backstory and him leaving our gym and leaving us to dry, he hurt my family’s feelings. Now I have to hurt his feelings on Saturday night.