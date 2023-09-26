Recapping The Best Of The Lightweight Division In 2023

2023 has been a great year for the 155-pound division, as fight fans were given wild moments, great fights, and plenty of high-stakes drama inside the Octagon, and there are still some big lightweight fights taking place before the calendar switches to 2024.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

Two highly anticipated lightweight bouts include the rematch between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi and the return of Paddy Pimblett versus Tony Ferguson in December at UFC 296.

When making this list there were plenty of 2023 lightweight memories to pick from, but the UFC.com staff was able to narrow it down to the six standout moments.

Here’s what we came up with:

Jim Miller KOs Jesse Butler