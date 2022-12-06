Public Events Schedule | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC closes out its final Pay-Per-View of 2022 with a light heavyweight title fight that will see former champion and No. 2 contender Jan Blachowicz attempt to reclaim his belt against No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev.
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 282 Press Conference
Who: Jan Błachowicz | Magomed Ankalaev | Paddy Pimblett | Jared Gordon | Darren Till | Dricus du Plessis | Bryce Mitchell | Ilia Topuria
When: Thursday, December 8 at 8pm ET/5pm PT (doors open at 4pm PT)
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
UFC 282 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 282 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, December 9 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above.
UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Who: All UFC 282 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday December 9 at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT (doors open at 3pm PT)
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is free and open to the public.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today!