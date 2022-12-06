Public Events Schedule | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

UFC closes out its final Pay-Per-View of 2022 with a light heavyweight title fight that will see former champion and No. 2 contender Jan Blachowicz attempt to reclaim his belt against No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.