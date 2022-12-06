 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada on December 10, 2022
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

Light Heavyweight Gold Is On The Line In Vegas At UFC 282. Don't Miss A Single Event! 
Dec. 6, 2022

UFC closes out its final Pay-Per-View of 2022 with a light heavyweight title fight that will see former champion and No. 2 contender Jan Blachowicz attempt to reclaim his belt against No. 3 Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV.  The prelims will be seen on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 282 Press Conference

Who: Jan Błachowicz | Magomed Ankalaev | Paddy Pimblett | Jared GordonDarren Till | Dricus du Plessis | Bryce Mitchell | Ilia Topuria
When: Thursday, December 8 at 8pm ET/5pm PT (doors open at 4pm PT) 
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena 
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 282 Press Conference takes place on Thursday, December 8 at MGM Grand Garden Arena

UFC 282 Official Weigh-In Show 

Who: All UFC 282 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, December 9 at 11:50am ET/ 8:50am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing above. 

The official weigh-in show for UFC 282 takes place on December 9, 2022

UFC 282 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

Who: All UFC 282 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday December 9 at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT (doors open at 3pm PT)
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is free and open to the public.

UFC 282 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on Friday, December 9 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev

Don't miss a moment of UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order Today! 

Tags
UFC 282
Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Press Conference
Official Weigh-In
:
A Power Slap competitor braces for impact
Announcements

Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

More
Marlon Vera discusses who he thinks is next in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling
Interviews

Bantamweight Breakdown With Marlon Vera | November 2022

Marlon Vera discusses who he believes is next in line to challenge bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Watch the Video
Anthony Johnson celebrates after defeating Glover Teixeira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Anthony Johnson, 1984-2022

The UFC Family Sends Its Sincerest Condolences To The Friends And Family Of Anthony Johnson.

More
: