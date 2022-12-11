UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Results

The UFC closed out its 2022 pay-per-view schedule back at home, as the promotion returned to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 282 on Saturday night.

Headlined by a clash for the vacant light heavyweight title and featuring a collection of high-stakes matchups and intriguing pairings, the penultimate event of the year brought drama and excitement to the Octagon.

From the opening contest through the championship main event, the action was captivating and the outcomes provided insights on what to expect from the victors and the vanquishes when they return in 2023.

Here’s a look at how things played out inside the Octagon on Saturday. | Official Scorecards