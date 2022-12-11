Interviews
Results
Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada
The UFC closed out its 2022 pay-per-view schedule back at home, as the promotion returned to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 282 on Saturday night.
Headlined by a clash for the vacant light heavyweight title and featuring a collection of high-stakes matchups and intriguing pairings, the penultimate event of the year brought drama and excitement to the Octagon.
From the opening contest through the championship main event, the action was captivating and the outcomes provided insights on what to expect from the victors and the vanquishes when they return in 2023.
Here’s a look at how things played out inside the Octagon on Saturday. | Official Scorecards
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Results
- Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)
- Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Alex Morono by KO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3
- Dricus Du Plessis defeats Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3
- Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2
- Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Jay Perrin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Chris Daukaus by KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1
- Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2
- Chris Curtis defeats Joaquin Buckley by KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2
- Billy Quarantillo defeats Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2
- TJ Brown defeats Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3
- Cameron Saaiman defeats Steven Koslow by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Main Card
Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)
There is not a new UFC light heavyweight champion as Saturday’s main event ended in a split draw, with scores of 48-47 for Blachowicz, 48-46 for Ankalaev, and 47-47.
Jan Błachowicz Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Jan Błachowicz Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
The first round was close, but Ankalaev seemed to get the better of things, while Blachowicz used heavy leg kicks to hobble the fighter from Dagestan in the second and third. In the championship rounds, Ankalaev turned to his wrestling to dominate, putting Blachowicz on his back and controlling the action throughout the final 10 minutes.
Magomed Ankalaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Magomed Ankalaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Everyone seemed caught off guard by the final scores — Blachowicz, Ankalaev, the broadcast team, and everyone online — and all three judges scored the fight differently.
After a night filled with finishes, the final two bouts went the distance, and folks were left scratching their heads. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Paddy Pimblett squeaked out a unanimous decision win that left many people questioning the scorecards on Saturday night, edging out Jared Gordon in the co-main event.
Paddy Pimblett Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
The Liverpool man was happy to trade with Gordon throughout the first two rounds, and it was extremely competitive, with the veteran landing at a better clip, while Pimblett looked to push the action. After engaging almost exclusively in space in the first two rounds, the third was spent almost entirely in the clinch, with Gordon looking to grind out the final five minutes and neutralize Pimblett’s offensive weapons.
When the scores were totalled, they all came back the same: two rounds to one in favor of “Paddy the Baddy.” Now 4-0 in the UFC, it’ll be interesting to see what comes next for the charismatic rising star. | Official Scorecards
Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Alex Morono by TKO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3
Santiago Ponzinibbio was less than two minutes away from defeat, only to find a home for a punishing right hand that froze up Alex Morono and instantly halted the contest.
Santiago Ponzinibbio Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Santiago Ponzinibbio Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Morono, who took the fight on short notice, replacing Robbie Lawler, was up two rounds and looking good, hurting Ponzinibbio in each stanza and keeping him off balance. But “The Argentine Dagger” never stopped coming forward, never stopped looking to land, and it only took one.
The right hand Ponzinibbio landed twisted Morono’s jaw and the follow-ups sealed the deal, giving the veteran welterweight his first stoppage victory in over four years. It’s a tough way for things to end for Morono, who turned in a quality effort on short notice, but just a brilliant finish for the former TUF: Brazil standout. | Official Scorecards
Dricus Du Plessis defeats Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3
Dricus Du Plessis continued to climb the middleweight ranks on Saturday, collecting a hard-earned, third-round submission win over Top 10 stalwart Darren Till.
Du Plessis took the fight to Till in the opening stanza, battering the Liverpool man for four minutes, prompting referee Mark Smith to take a close look at stopping the fight a couple times. Till rallied a little in the second, but couldn’t stop the takedowns coming his way, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
A body lock takedown put Till on his back, and Du Plessis climbed straight into mount. When Till gave his back, “Stillknocks” cinched up the choke with quickness, drawing out the tap.
Now 4-0 in the UFC and riding a six-fight winning streak overall, the surging South African should have a single digit next to his name to close out the year, and has to be considered a middleweight contender heading into 2023. | Official Scorecards
Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2
Ilia Topuria remains undefeated.
Saturday night, the 25-year-old from Georgia kicked off the UFC 282 pay-per-view with a dominant stoppage win against fellow featherweight hopeful Bryce Mitchell, squeezing out a tap in the second round.
Ilia Topuria Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Ilia Topuria Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Topuria got the better of things in the standup in the first, but Mitchell closed the round in top position, giving him a little confidence heading into the middle stanza. But Topuria was having none of it. “El Matador” took it to Mitchell in the second, hurting him on the feet and before rag-dolling him to the canvas, floating into side control, and securing the fight ending choke.
Now 5-0 in the UFC and 13-0 overall, Topuria should find himself in the Top 10 when the rankings update next week, and remains one to watch in the featherweight division. | Official Scorecards
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Prelims
Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Jay Perrin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1
The youngest fighter to compete in the UFC is also the youngest to ever register a victory, and man was it impressive.
Raul Rosas Jr. showed no signs of being rattled by the moment, waltzing across the Octagon and getting in on a takedown, before taking Jay Perrin’s back and sinking in the fight-ending choke. Just 18 years old, Rosas Jr. showed why he belongs on the biggest stage in the sport, rolling through Perrin like a seasoned vet, and establishing himself as one of the most intriguing prospects to land in the UFC in quite some time.
Raul Rosas Jr. Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Raul Rosas Jr. Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Now 7-0 as a professional, “El Nina Problema” wants to break Jon Jones’ record for being the youngest champion in UFC history. He’s now got his first victory and taken his first step towards making that happen. | Official Scorecards
Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Chris Daukaus by KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1
That was quick!
Jairzinho Rozenstruik said he was going to come out guns blazing and he stayed true to his word, putting it on Chris Daukaus and collecting the finish in less than 30 seconds. Daukaus tried to cover up and find space where he could clear his head, but Rozenstruik was having none of it, chasing him down and putting him down under a hail of heavy shots.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Jairzinho Rozenstruik Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Just a smothering effort from Rozenstruik, who snaps a two-fight skid with the fastest victory of his UFC career. | Official Scorecards
Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2
Welcome back, Edmen Shahbazyan!
More than a year after his last appearance and suffering a third consecutive loss, “The Golden Boy” returned to action and the win column on Saturday, collecting a second-round stoppage win over Dalcha Lungiambula.
Edmen Shahbazyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Edmen Shahbazyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
After an effective opening round and patient effort, Shahbazyan found a home for a knee up the middle as Lungiambula dipped his head late in the middle stanza. Recognizing he had the veteran hurt, the former surging prospect put it on Lungiambula, unloading a non-stop stream of punches and elbows that forced referee Chris Tognoni to step in and stop the fight.
Shahbazyan began his UFC career with four straight wins, and then lost three straight before taking a year off. Still 25, he’s now back in the win column, and back to being an intriguing figure to track in the wide open middleweight division going forward. | Official Scorecards
Chris Curtis defeats Joaquin Buckley by KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2
“The Action Man” put a stamp on his return to the win column on Saturday.
Chris Curtis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Chris Curtis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Chris Curtis has never been a high-volume striker, but he’s clean, technical, and powerful, and after getting behind against Joaquin Buckley, the middleweight veteran found a home for a sharp left hand down the pipe midway through the second round that put Buckley on the deck. Curtis pounced, the follow-up blows landed true, and the fight was waved off.
It took a while for Curtis to reach the UFC stage, but the 35-year-old has been making the most of his time in the Octagon. Saturday’s victory not only gets him back in the win column, but also pushes his record to 3-1 in the UFC and gives him 30 victories in his career. | Official Scorecards
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Early Prelims
Billy Quarantillo defeats Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2
Billy Quarantillo got split open with a nasty elbow on the ground in the first round, but after answering a couple math questions in the corner between rounds, the featherweight veteran marched out and put it on Alexander Hernandez to collect a come-from-behind, second-round stoppage win.
Billy Quarantillo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Billy Quarantillo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Hernandez started well, looking sharp in his divisional debut. Late in the opening round, he smashed Quarantillo with a sharp elbow that immediately opened him up. But a little bit of blood has never deterred “Billy Q,” and the divisional mainstay showed it in the second round. As Hernandez started to fade, Quarantillo upped the output and pressure, drowning the divisional newcomer under a torrent of punches to collect the stoppage win.
After a year on the sidelines following a loss last year at MSG, this is a tremendous bounce-back victory for the indefatigable fan favorite. | Official Scorecards
TJ Brown defeats Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3
TJ Brown showed fellow Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Erik Silva that experience matters inside the Octagon, as the veteran American out-hustled the newcomer to get himself back into the win column.
TJ Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
TJ Brown Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
Brown clocked Silva with a clean right hand to start the fight, but from there, the featherweights largely engaged in a grappling battle. While Silva had his moments, Brown was far more strategic and sharp, grinding out long stretches in controlling positions, searching for submissions, landing sporadic attacks, and simply keeping the 35-year-old debutant from getting anything started.
Late in the third, Brown worked to set up an arm triangle choke, clamping his hands together and clearing his legs, drawing out a tap from Silva. An impressive effort ends with a finish, and brings Brown back to even inside the Octagon, while Silva departs his debut with the sour taste of defeat in his mouth. | Official Scorecards
Cameron Saaiman defeats Steven Koslow by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3
A point deduction put Cameron Saaiman in a corner heading into the third round, but the newcomer rallied to secure the finish and emerge victorious in his UFC debut.
Saaiman and Koslow were engaged in a back-and-forth fight midway through the second round when Saaiman levelled Koslow with an illegal knee to the head. The Florida native Koslow opted to continue and Saaiman was rightfully docked a point, sending the duo into the final round with a wide array of potential scores on the table.
Cameron Saaiman Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
Cameron Saaiman Post-Fight Interview | UFC 282
/
In the third, Saaiman was able to take advantage of a tiring, and likely compromised Koslow, hitting sweeps, taking the back, and putting it on his fellow newcomer. Koslow tried to survive, but the 21-year-old South African stayed on him, battering him with heavy shots down the stretch that prompted referee Chris Tognoni to step in and stop the fight.
This was a huge effort from the youngster, who continues to show he has a bright future, and pushes his record to 7-0 with his sixth stoppage win. | Official Scorecards
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 10, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
:
:
Interviews
Paddy Pimblett Octagon Interview | UFC 282
Interviews