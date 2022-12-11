Official Scorecards | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

Interviews
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Scorecards
Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow
Official Result: Cameron Saaiman defeats Steven Koslow by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3
TJ Brown vs Erik Silva
Official Result: TJ Brown defeats Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3
Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez
Official Result: Billy Quarantillo defeats Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2
Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley
Official Result: Chris Curtis defeats Joaquin Buckley by KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula
Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus
Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Chris Daukaus by KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Jay Perrin
Official Result: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Jay Perrin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1
Watch on ESPN+
Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria
Official Result: Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2
Darren Till vs Dricus du Plessis
Official Result: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Alex Morono
Official Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Alex Morono by TKO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3
Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon
Official Result: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev
Official Result: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)
UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 10, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
Paddy Pimblett Octagon Interview | UFC 282
