A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas 
Dec. 11, 2022

The light heavyweight belt remained unclaimed as Jan Błachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw. In the co-main event, lightweight Paddy Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon by unanimous decision. | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev Scorecards 

Cameron Saaiman vs Steven Koslow 

      Cameron Saaiman defeats Steven Koslow by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3

      Official Result: Cameron Saaiman defeats Steven Koslow by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      TJ Brown vs Erik Silva 

      TJ Brown defeats Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3

      Official Result: TJ Brown defeats Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:41 of Round 3 | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Billy Quarantillo vs Alexander Hernandez 

      Billy Quarantillo defeats Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2

      Official Result: Billy Quarantillo defeats Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley 

      Chris Curtis defeats Joaquin Buckley by KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2

      Official Result: Chris Curtis defeats Joaquin Buckley by KO (strikes) at 2:49 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula 

      Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2

      Official Result: Edmen Shahbazyan defeats Dalcha Lungiambula by TKO (strikes) at 4:41 of Round 2Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus 

      Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Chris Daukaus by KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1

      Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Chris Daukaus by KO (strikes) at 0:23 of Round 1 | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Raul Rosas Jr. vs Jay Perrin 

      Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Jay Perrin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

      Official Result: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Jay Perrin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:44 of Round 1

      Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria 

      Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2

      Official Result: Ilia Topuria defeats Bryce Mitchell by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:10 of Round 2 | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Darren Till vs Dricus du Plessis 

      Dricus Du Plessis defeats Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3

      Official Result: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Darren Till by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of Round 3 | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Alex Morono 

      Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Alex Morono by TKO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3

      Official Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeats Alex Morono by TKO (punch) at 2:29 of Round 3Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Co-Main Event: Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon

      Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

       

      Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev 

      Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47)

      Official Result: Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw (47-48, 48-46, 47-47) | Results, Winner Interviews & More 

      UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 10, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass

      Raul Rosas Jr. is interviewed by Joe Rogan after defeating Jay Perrin in a featherweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
      Interviews

      Raul Rosas Jr. Octagon Interview | UFC 282

      Bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. Reacts With Joe Rogan After His Submission Victory Over Jay Perrin At UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev on December 10, 2022

      Watch the Video
      Paddy Pimblett of England is interviewed by Joe Rogan after defeating Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
      Interviews

      Paddy Pimblett Octagon Interview | UFC 282

      Lightweight Paddy Pimblett Reacts With Joe Rogan After His Unanimous Decision Victory Over Jared Gordon At UFC 282: Błachowicz vs Ankalaev on December 10, 2022

      Watch the Video
      Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after his split draw decision against Jan Blachowicz of Poland in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
      Interviews

      Magomed Ankalaev Octagon Interview | UFC 282

      Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev Talks With Joe Rogan After His Split Draw With Jan Błachowicz At UFC 282 On December 10, 2022

      Watch the Video
