Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

Song Yadong took out Chris Gutierrez after a five-round main event topping a stacked card at the UFC APEX in a pivotal bantamweight bout. The co-main event saw surging light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr. put a strong stop to Anthony Smith in the third round. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Scorecards
Rayanne Amanda vs Talita Alencar
Official Result: Talita Alencar (29-28, 29-28) defeats Rayanne Amanda (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More
Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Hernandez
Official Result: Tatsuro Taira defeats Carlos Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Luana Santos vs Stephanie Egger
Official Result: Luana Santos defeats Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa
Official Result: Steve Garcia defeats Melquizael Costa by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
HyunSung Park vs Shannon Ross
Official Result: HyunSung Park defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (liver shot) at 3:59 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Song Kenan vs Kevin Jousset
Official Result: Kevin Jousset defeats Song Kenan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Junyong Park vs Andre Muniz
Official Result: Andre Muniz (29-28, 29-28) defeats Junyong Park by split decision (29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Tim Elliott vs Sumudaerji
Official Result: Tim Elliott defeats Sumudaerji by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:02 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Nasrat Haqparast vs Jamie Mullarkey
Official Results: Nasrat Haqparast defeats Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
Official Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Anthony Smith by TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez
Official Result: Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutierrez by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45) | Results, Highlights & More
