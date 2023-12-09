 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 9, 2023

Song Yadong took out Chris Gutierrez after a five-round main event topping a stacked card at the UFC APEX in a pivotal bantamweight bout. The co-main event saw surging light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr. put a strong stop to Anthony Smith in the third round. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Scorecards 

Rayanne Amanda vs Talita Alencar 

      Official Result: Talita Alencar (29-28, 29-28) defeats Rayanne Amanda (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More 

      Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Hernandez 

        Official Result: Tatsuro Taira defeats Carlos Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More 

        Luana Santos vs Stephanie Egger 

          Luana Santos defeats Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

          Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa 

            Official Result: Steve Garcia defeats Melquizael Costa by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 2

            HyunSung Park vs Shannon Ross 

                Official Result: HyunSung Park defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (liver shot) at 3:59 of Round 2

                Song Kenan vs Kevin Jousset 

                      Official Result: Kevin Jousset defeats Song Kenan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Results, Highlights & More 

                      Junyong Park vs Andre Muniz 

                        Official Result: Andre Muniz (29-28, 29-28) defeats Junyong Park by split decision (29-28)

                        Tim Elliott vs Sumudaerji 

                        Official Result: Tim Elliott defeats Sumudaerji by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:02 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More 

                        Nasrat Haqparast vs Jamie Mullarkey 

                            Official Results: Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1

                            Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

                            Official Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Anthony Smith by TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More 

                            Main Event: Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez 

                            Official Result: Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutierrez by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)Results, Highlights & More 

                            Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

