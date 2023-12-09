The final night of action at the UFC APEX for 2023 provided a number of impressive performances and devastating finishes, with ascending fighters registering key victories and some tenured talents collecting critical wins.
A quick 11-fight card where more than half of the bouts ended inside the distance, Saturday’s penultimate UFC event of the year clipped by before wrapping up with a quality battle in the bantamweight division ended the evening.
It was a tremendously fun night of fights, and we’ve got your blow-by-blow account of how things played out below.
Enjoy!
Who Won Bonuses At UFC Vegas 83?
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Results
- Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutierrez by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)
- Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Anthony Smith by TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 3
- Nasrat Haqparast defeats Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1
- Tim Elliott defeats Sumudaerji by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:02 of Round 1
- Andre Muniz (29-28, 29-28) defeats Junyong Park by split decision (29-28)
- Kevin Jousset defeats Song Kenan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- HyunSung Park defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (liver shot) at 3:59 of Round 2
- Steve Garcia defeats Melquizael Costa by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 2
- Luana Santos defeats Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tatsuro Taira defeats Carlos Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of Round 2
- Talita Alencar (29-28, 29-28) defeats Rayanne Amanda (29-28) by split decision
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Prelim Results
Saturday’s action opened in the strawweight division with an all-Brazilian clash between Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alums and Brazilian jiu jitsu players Rayanne Amanda and Talita Alencar.
Despite their pedigrees, much of this fight was contested on the feet, with Amanda showing improved striking in the opening stanza, touching up Alencar with solid shots from range.
Alencar was able to bring the fight to the ground for a period in the second, landing a smattering of strikes as she stood and looked to pass, with Amanda keeping things on the feet as the two traded tired shots for the duration of the third.
The judges were tasked with determining the victor and the trio was split, with two of the three officials awarding the fight to Alencar. Alencar remained undefeated with the win, moving to 5-0-1 overall. | Official Scorecards
Tatsuro Taira defeats Carlos Hernandez by TKO (strikes) at 0:55 of Round 2
Tatsuro Taira secured his third win of the UFC and fifth consecutive UFC victory on Saturday night, ultimately securing a second-round stoppage win.
Tatsuro Taira Earns First UFC KO | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
The 23-year-old flyweight prospect dominated the opening stanza on the canvas, sweeping into top position early in the frame and remaining there for the remainder, advancing to threatening positions and landing shots while looking for submission openings. Hernandez defended well and advanced to the second, but Taira landed a huge shot early in the round that staggered Hernandez and proved to be the beginning of the end.
Tatsuro Taira Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
Taira is one of the most promising prospects in the sport and is now 15-0 overall, showing that he’s continuing to level-up and add to his arsenal. Already knocking on the door of the Top 15, the Japanese standout is certainly one to pay close attention to going forward. | Official Scorecards
Luana Santos defeats Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
It was a battle of judokas in the bantamweight division as Luana Santos made her sophomore appearance inside the Octagon against Swiss veteran Stephanie Egger midway through the prelims.
Santos was the more active of the two on the feet in the early going, with Egger doing well to tie her up along the fence at points. The Brazilian was able to get the fight to the canvas with throws in both the second and third, but she struggled to keep Egger grounded, resulting in the veteran looking to take the fight to her flagging opponent.
Luana Santos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
The final horn sounded and when the nines and tens were added up, Santos emerged victorious, collecting her second UFC victory in as many starts while moving to 7-1 overall. For Egger, it’s a second straight loss and third setback in four fights. | Official Scorecards
Steve Garcia defeats Melquizael Costa by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 2
Steve Garcia is developing a penchant for registering comeback victories, as he rallied to collect a second-round stoppage win over Melquizael Costa for his third straight victory.
Steve Garcia Turns It Around For TKO Win In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
The Albuquerque native spent the first round stuck being clinched along the fence, with Costa utilizing a waist lock to control the action for the opening five minutes. But right out of the gates to start the second, Garcia blasted Costa with a knee that left him dazed and opened the door for the “Mean Machine” to pour on the punishment and secure the finish.
Steve Garcia Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
That’s three straight stoppage wins for the 31-year-old veteran, who mentioned a potential crackerjack of a fight with Nate “The Train” Landwehr as the kickoff to his 2024 campaign once the new year rolls around. Sign me up for that! | Official Scorecards
HyunSung Park defeats Shannon Ross by TKO (liver shot) at 3:59 of Round 2
HyunSung Park continued to show his upside in the flyweight division, registering a first-round stoppage win over DWCS grad Shannon Ross to collect his ninth consecutive victory and eighth straight finish.
HyunSung Park Tallies TKO Win In Round 2 | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
The Road to UFC tournament winner came out aggressively, hurting the Australian in the early stages of the fight and continued to dominate the remainder of the first. Ross started to work his way back into the fight in the second until Park put a front kick in his midsection that he did not like. Park recognized it and went on the attack, banging home a left hook to the liver that crumbled Ross along the fence and ended the fight.
HyunSung Park Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
This was an absolutely phenomenal performance by Park, who just turned 28 at the start of November and showed major improvements in all facets of his game. He has an excellent frame for the division, a strong vocabulary when it comes to his weaponry as John Gooden said, and looks like another name to track in the 125-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Kevin Jousset defeats Song Kenan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
After registering a first-round submission win in his promotional debut back in September, Kevin Jousset scored a second quality victory on Saturday, out-hustling Chinese welterweight mainstay Song Kenan.
The City Kickboxing man worked behind a sharp jab and varied striking to bust up Song, weathering the shots that came his way well and making sure to pile up multiples as often as possible. Coming from a judo base, Jousset looked very much like a life-long striker in taking the fight to Song, blending low kicks, dirty boxing, and a string of feints to keep the veteran off balance and fighting from behind.
Kevin Jousset Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
While he was unable to secure the finish, a unanimous decision victory of this manner is still a statement effort for the 30-year-old Frenchman. He’s just a dozen fights into his professional MMA career and has already racked up 10 victories, with the last two coming inside the Octagon, establishing Jousset as a dark horse name to follow in the 170-pound ranks as we head into 2024. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Main Card Results
Andre Muniz (29-28, 29-28) defeats Junyong Park by split decision (29-28)
Andre Muniz and Junyong Park opened the main card with a competitive middleweight battle that was fought almost exclusively on the ground.
Muniz controlled the majority of the opening round on the canvas, but late in the frame, Park reversed into top position and unloaded enough damage to potentially steal the round.
Andre Muniz Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
The Brazilian was able to keep things on the ground through the second, neutralizing Park’s attempts to escape or reverse. In the third, Muniz again brought things to the ground, but this time, Park was able to escape and try to unload punishment while postured up in the closing moments of the contest.
The judges were called upon to render a decision and came back split in terms of how they saw things, with Muniz landing on the happy side of the verdict, snapping his two-fight skid in the process. | Official Scorecards
Tim Elliott defeats Sumudaerji by technical submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:02 of Round 1
Tim Elliott turned in his sharpest performance in years, turning a short-notice call into a first-round submission win.
The veteran started the fight with a somersault into a kick on the get-up, keeping it awkward on the feet until he was able to get Sumudaerji to the canvas. After roughing up the Chinese fighter with punches and elbows, Elliott shifted his attention to finding the finish, working into the arm-triangle choke and putting Sumudaerji to sleep.
Tim Elliott Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
Although he was disappointed with his effort last time out, Elliott has now won three of his last four to solidify his spot in the flyweight hierarchy, cementing his standing as a challenging veteran presence in the middle of the Top 15 in the 125-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Nasrat Haqparast defeats Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 1:44 of Round 1
Nasrat Haqparast collected the statement victory that has been missing from his UFC resume for some time on Saturday, sparking Jamie Mullarkey and putting the Australian away with a torrent of follow-up punches.
Nasrat Haqparast Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
The lightweights spent the first minute of the fight feeling each other out, gauging range and timing before Haqparast put a left hand right behind the ear of Mullarkey, shaking his equilibrium. From there, the 28-year-old pounced, delivering a stream of left uppercuts from a collar tie position to force the stoppage.
Long considered a person of interest in the lightweight ranks, that’s now three straight victories for the southpaw, who registered his eighth UFC victory and second stoppage finish. Could this be the start of the push from Haqparast that everyone has been forecasting for some time? | Official Scorecards
Khalil Rountree Jr. defeats Anthony Smith by TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 3
Khalil Rountree Jr. registered a fifth straight victory on Saturday, finishing former title challenger Anthony Smith in the early moments of the third round.
The former Ultimate Fighter finalist got the better of the exchanges in each of the first two rounds, shaking Smith’s equilibrium in the second as the two waged battle on the feet. Moments into the third, Rountree Jr. connected with a right uppercut and left hook that put Smith on skates, and as he fell to the canvas, it was clear the fight was over.
Khalil Rountree Jr. Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
There are few fighters in the UFC that are on as impressive of a hot streak as the 33-year-old Las Vegas native right now. He’s posted four devastating finishes in his current five-fight winning streak, and should take another step forward in the light heavyweight ranks after a performance like this one. | Official Scorecards
Song Yadong defeats Chris Gutierrez by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)
Song Yadong registered his second consecutive main event victory to wrap his 2023 campaign on Saturday, outworking Chris Gutierrez en route to a unanimous decision win.
The opening few rounds were a cat-and-mouse battle on the feet, with Song looking to land big power shots, but struggling to track down Gutierrez, who used good movement and an assortment of kicks to different ranges to keep the Chinese fighter at bay. In the fourth, Song brought the fight to the canvas relatively early and kept it there for the duration, chipping away from top position. Early in the fifth, Gutierrez inexplicably looked for an Imanari roll, giving Song the opportunity to dive into his guard and continue landing short, powerful shots.
Song Yadong Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
While he didn’t get the finish he forecasted, Song did well to showcase some different aspects of his game and post a second straight victory. He just turned 26 at the start of the month and is already 10-2-1 inside the Octagon, solidifying his standing as a Top 10 fighter in one of the deepest divisions in the sport while potentially setting himself up for a date with a more established name next time out. | Official Scorecards
