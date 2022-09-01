Marvin Vettori Loves Surprising People With His Skill Set

While rebooked fights are the nature of the game, it seems like Vettori’s life is always built on a foundation of shifting sand. From flying to London only to fly back during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 or having bouts fall out less than 48 hours before fight day or, most recently, having an opponent show up unable to make weight and having to compete 20 pounds heavier than planned, “The Italian Dream” navigated plenty of nightmare scenarios in the last few years.

Don't Miss Any UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Live Saturday From Paris, France

All along the way, Vettori has gone with the flow the best he can, although his frustrations have naturally poured out, as well. He found himself in familiar circumstances when a scheduled fight with former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was pushed from UFC 275 nearly three months later to UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa in Paris when Whittaker sustained an injury. While Vettori is adept at channeling that aggression into his fights in the most positive ways, the 28-year-old believes he is maturing along the way.

“You never get used to it, but you get better with dealing with it, in a sense,” Vettori said. “I just got more time to get ready, and that's all right. I'm super ready. At the end of the day, I think it actually worked better for me to have more time. Like, ideally maybe I wanted to fight a little bit earlier, but it was tough. Looking backwards, I prefer the shape that I'm in now than the one that I would have been in June.”