Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

Heavyweights headline the UFC’s debut journey to Paris as France’s own Ciryl Gane squares off with surging Australian Tai Tuivasa.

Gane suffered the first loss of his career at the start of the year, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in a championship unification bout against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Prior to that, the 32-year-old “Bon Gamin” (“Good Kid”) produced 10 consecutive victories, including stoppages over Junior Dos Santos and Derrick Lewis, winning the interim title with the latter of those two.

Tuivasa has been on fire since returning from a one-year sabbatical in October 2020, rattling off five straight stoppage wins to climb into title contention. He closed out last year with consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses for wins over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai, and picked up where he left off in his first start of this year, finishing Lewis in the second round of their clash at UFC 271 to bring home another bonus.

Things at the top of the heavyweight ranks are a little jumbled at the moment, so it’s hard to say what would come next for the winner of this one. That being said, whoever does emerge victorious would be unquestionably be in the thick of the title chase, making this a high-stakes affair to end the UFC’s initial fight card in Paris.

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori