UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Results

Results

Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France
By E. Spencer Kyte, on Twitter @spencerkyte • Sep. 3, 2022

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth. 

Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT. | Official Scorecards

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

  • Cristian Quinonez defeats Khalid Taha by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1
  • Stephanie Egger defeats Ailin Perez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2

Benoît Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda

  • Benoît Saint-Denis (9-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) is set to face off against Gabriel Miranda (16-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) in a clash at lightweight

What a debut for Cristian Quiñonez!
 

 

The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate started out patiently, working behind the jab, moving fluidly as Khalid Taha tried to press forward and close the distance. Midway through the round, when the veteran came forward, Quinonez stepped off and landed a right hand to the jaw that put Taha on the deck.

The quick follow-up blows brought the referee in to wave off the action, giving “Problema” a first-round stoppage win in his UFC debut.

Stephanie Egger defeats Ailin Perez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2

Stephanie Egger made a hasty return to the win column, stepping in on short notice and spoiling the promotional debut of Ailin Perez.

Less than a month after suffering a disappointing submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva, Egger filled in for Zarah Fairn and collected a submission win of her own, securing a rear-naked choke in the waning moments of the middle round. The Swiss judoka controlled the action on the canvas throughout, showing superior control and balance while taking advantage of Perez’s tendency to close the distance and look to clinch.

After hitting a beautiful trip in the second half of the round, Egger worked to mount, and then to the back, sinking in her hooks, and patiently working to fish her forearm under the neck of Perez. With the clock winding down, the veteran connected on the choke and drew out the tap.

A great return to action and return to the win column for Egger, who moves to 8-3 overall with the victory, while the newcomer Perez falls to 7-2 with the setback.

Farès Ziam vs Michal Figlak

  • Farès Ziam (12-4, fighting out of Givors, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France) clashes with undefeated newcomer Michal Figlak (8-0, fighting out of Worcester, England by way of Poznan, Poland) at lightweight

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast

  • John Makdessi (18-7, fighting out of Montreal, Québec, Canada) faces Nasrat Haqparast (13-5, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) in an exciting lightweight matchup

Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus

  • Abus Magomedov (24-4-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) makes his UFC debut against Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany) at middleweight

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood

  • Charles Jourdain (13-5-1, fighting out of Beloeil, Québec, Canada) takes on Nathaniel Wood (18-5, fighting out of London, England) in a hard-hitting featherweight bout

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens

  • Featherweights William Gomis (10-2, fighting out of Paris, France) and Jarno Errens (13-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Heerlen, Netherlands) make their UFC debuts in an intriguing matchup

Alessio Di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov 

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori 

  • No. 1 ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (24-6, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) sets out to stop Vettori’s climb to UFC gold and assert himself as the next title challenger. The former middleweight champion has 10 wins by knockout and five by submission. 
  • Marvin Vettori (18-5, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) aims to take out the former champion and claim his spot as the top middleweight contender. The No. 2 ranked middleweight has earned 11 first-round finishes, with nine wins by submission and two by knockout. 

Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

  • No. 1 ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane (10-1, fighting out of Paris, France) returns to his home country to take out KO artist Tai Tuivasa. The former intern UFC heavyweight champion holds wins over Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov. He has registered four wins by knockout and three by submission. 
  • Tai Tuivasa (15-3, fighting out of Western Sydney, New South Wales, Australia) is looking to finish Ciryl Gane with a statement win. The No. 3 ranked heavyweight is on a five-fight win streak and has earned 14 wins by knockout. Tuivasa has wins over Derrick Lewis, Stefan Struve and Andrei Arlovski. 

