UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Results

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth.

Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT. | Official Scorecards

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.