UFC Octagon Announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the interim heavyweight title bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France
Sep. 3, 2022

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth. 

Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT. | Results, Highlights & More

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Scorecards

Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez 

Stephanie Egger defeats Ailin Perez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2

Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quiñonez 

Cristian Quinonez defeats Khalid Taha by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1

Benoît Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda 

Farès Ziam vs Michal Figlak 

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast 

Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood 

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens 

Alessio Di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori 

Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa 

