Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth.
Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT. | Results, Highlights & More
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Scorecards
Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez
Stephanie Egger defeats Ailin Perez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quiñonez
Cristian Quiñonez defeats Khalid Taha by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Benoît Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda
Athlete Profiles: Benoît Saint-Denis | Gabriel Miranda
Farès Ziam vs Michal Figlak
Athlete Profiles: Farès Ziam | Michal Figlak
John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast
Athlete Profiles: John Makdessi | Nasrat Haqparast
Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Athlete Profiles: Abus Magomedov | Dustin Stoltzfus
Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood
Athlete Profiles: Charles Jourdain | Nathaniel Wood
William Gomis vs Jarno Errens
Athlete Profiles: William Gomis | Jarno Errens
Alessio Di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov
Athlete Profiles: Alessio Di Chirico | Roman Kopylov
Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley
Athlete Profiles: Nassourdine Imavov | Joaquin Buckley
Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori
Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Marvin Vettori
Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From The Accor Arena In Paris, France. Prelims Begin at 12pm ET/9am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 3pm ET/12pm PT.
