Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

After spending the whole of his career competing at bantamweight, Wood returned from a near two-year hiatus in July to make his featherweight debut, collecting a unanimous decision win over American veteran Charles Rosa.

It was a quality showing from the 29-year-old from London, England; technical and patient for the most part, with little flecks of his willingness to brawl mixed in for good measure, and a good reminder of why the Brad Pickett protégé was considered someone to pay close attention to after he transitioned from Cage Warriors and started climbing the ranks in the bantamweight division.

Wood arrived with a 13-3 record, the Cage Warriors bantamweight title draped over his shoulder, and promptly won his first three appearances inside the Octagon by stoppage, submitting Johnny Eduardo, Andre Ewell, and Jose Quinonez before running afoul of John Dodson at the start of 2020. He split his next two fights but spent the whole of 2021 recovering from a hand injury before his return bout at March’s London event was scuttled at the last minute, leaving him crestfallen.

He came back in July, up a division, and very much looked like he belonged, both physically and in terms of his skill set. He out-worked Rosa throughout, and his reach helped make up for the inches he gave up in height, allowing him to still work from range and control distance well.

Saturday’s pairing with Jourdain is an exciting test for “The Prospect,” as the French-Canadian is coming off a banger with Shane Burgos in July. He’s aggressive, dangerous, and willing to take more risks than most competitors, which means the potential will be there for Wood to be drawn into a dogfight.

Featherweight has a wealth of promising, young talent climbing the ranks, but Wood can instantly establish himself as a person of interest just outside the Top 15 if he’s able to secure a second consecutive win this weekend, especially if he does it with style points.

