Main Event Spotlight | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Makhachev, who is riding a 12-fight win streak, the longest active streak in the UFC, was originally scheduled to rematch Brazilian superstar Charles Oliveira, who UFC President Dana White revealed on Tuesday was removed from the bout after suffering a gruesome cut on his eyebrow in training.

Stepping in on less than two weeks’ notice is Volkanovski, the 145-pound champ who has successfully defended his title five times, which is two shy of Jose Aldo’s featherweight record of seven title defenses.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

While this fight came together on very short notice, Volkanovski and Makhachev have history, and “Alexander The Great” has been eyeing a rematch ever since their first fight in February. While not necessarily in a training camp at the time he received the call to step in, it’s safe to assume Volkanovski has focused a fair amount of time in the gym on a gameplan for an eventual rematch with Makhachev.

“Respect for taking this fight on short notice Alex, but don’t use it as an excuse after the fight,” Makhachev told Volkanovski on Instagram.