Kevin Holland: 'I’m Going To Knock Him Out'

The welterweight fan favorite is back in action this weekend in the headliner spot against Stephen Thompson. It’s a fight that fans have likely had circled on their calendars since it was announced and Holland is confident that the two talented strikers are going to deliver in a big way for the fans at the Amway Center in Orlando.

“We are two people that they like to watch fight, go out there and scrap,” Holland told UFC.com. “They get to see us fight the type of fight that we like to fight.”

Holland may be known as “Big Mouth” due to his trash talk, but he’s had nothing but nice things to say about Thompson.

“I respect his attitude, his personality, how happy he is all the time, that he’s a good guy and so positive,” Holland said of Thompson. “He’s the type of person that’s there for everyone in their life. It’s good to be a good person, it’s s***** to be a s***** person. Don’t be me because you’ll be both.”