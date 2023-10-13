Irina Alekseeva: ‘I Want To Be An Enigma’

“It’s great to be back. Absolutely f****** great,” Alekseeva told UFC.com. “I’m very happy to again say hello to everybody in the UFC. I came here to divide and conquer. I will take everybody’s heads off.”

Even though the fight itself went great, Alekseeva had a rough fight week in the lead-up to the bout with Egger. One of the main factors was that she struggled with the weight cut and missed the bantamweight limit by four pounds.

She’s confident that she made the necessary adjustments to make sure that the weight cut won’t be a factor this time around.

“Last time I felt by myself, alone. I didn’t have anybody behind me, and I was stressed because I had more weight on me than I needed to have,” Alekseeva said. “I didn’t know anybody around here. It was very different. This time around, I had much more time to spend at home, much more time to get where I need to be, and I have a team. I’ve already been here, so it feels more familiar.”