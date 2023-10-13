Melissa Dixon | Welcome To The UFC

Dixon enters the UFC with a perfect 5-0 record that includes three first-round finishes in less than a year-and-a-half. For having so much success this early on in her mixed martial arts career, you’d expect a lengthy background in combat sports experience, but that’s not the case.

Originally a breakdancer, it wasn’t until a sour relationship pushed her away from dancing and into a nearby MMA gym in 2016.

“I used to break dance,” Dixon said. “That went a little bit sour in terms of the scenario I was in. I went past the gym every day, and having no mixed martial arts background, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I stepped into the gym and, boom, I’m here fighting at the pinnacle of my career.”

At 32 years old, Dixon says she’s already feeling the physical demands of the sport, like weight cutting, taking a toll on her body. At the same time, her previous promotions struggled to find her fights, and Dixon’s drive to compete began dwindling. All she needed was a spark, and that spark came when she picked up the phone to a call from the UFC offering her a spot to compete on the world’s biggest stage.