Francis Ngannou: 'The Champ Remains The Champ'

It was a full-circle moment for the fighter from Cameroon, who previously challenged the Cleveland native for the heavyweight strap three years earlier at UFC 220 in Boston, losing the fight by unanimous decision.

“The rematch against Stipe went exactly how I thought it would go,” began Ngannou, who competes for the first time since ascending to the heavyweight throne on Saturday, facing off with French interim champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout that headlines UFC 270. “Fighting Stipe the first time, I knew exactly who he was. I lost our first fight, but I knew I could figure out the puzzle. I knew that he was tough, I knew that he had endurance, I knew he was patient, good Fight IQ.

“I knew that if I went there and was very calm, don’t rush, there was no way I was losing that fight. My only problem was how to calm down; that was one of the biggest things I was reminding myself. I could see that Stipe was waiting for me, and I never came. He didn’t understand in the first round, and I think his corner told him, ‘You have to push him because you’re losing,’ and then it happened.”

Order UFC 270 Today!

Out of the corner to start the second, Miocic was a little more aggressive, probing for ways to get inside and connect on the surprisingly patient challenger. Forty seconds into the frame, Ngannou lunged forward with a leaping left hand, knocking Miocic down along the fence.

The champion regained his feet quickly, but Ngannou remained in his face, hitting him with solid shots. Miocic retreated to reset, planted his back foot and put a right hand on Ngannou’s jaw, similar to the sequence that felled Fabricio Werdum and earned the Cleveland native the title for the first time.

Only Ngannou didn’t fall.