Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

Saturday’s event at Honda Center in Anaheim, California has been reconfigured a little thanks to injuries and illnesses but remained headlined by a pair of mammoth championship fights.

First up, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo close out their trilogy with the UFC flyweight title hanging in the balance, and then, it’s a championship unification bout between former teammates and training partners in the heavyweight division, as Francis Ngannou takes on undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane in the main event.

Here’s a preview of what to expect this weekend.

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

I was going to use some clichéd line to kick off this main event preview, but instead, I think I’ll just keep it simple and be completely honest with you: this is a meeting of the two best heavyweights in the world right now and it’s going to be awesome no matter how it plays out.

Ngannou has won five straight and answered every lingering question there was about him in his championship-winning effort against Stipe Miocic last March. He showed improved patience and a more diverse offensive arsenal, as well as strong takedown defense and the trademark power that has been the hallmark of his whole career to date.

All Gane did last year was earn three more victories to push his record to 7-0 inside the Octagon and 10-0 overall, while claiming the interim heavyweight title with a third-round stoppage win over Derrick Lewis on the road in Houston. The 31-year-old is smooth and fluid, having exhibited the ability to work at a steady clip for 25 minutes if needed, and the diverse finishing skills to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.