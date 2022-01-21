Results
UFC returned to Honda Center for the first time in over two years with a heavyweight title unification bout that will saw former teammates collide, as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battled interim champion Ciryl Gane. Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ran it back with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.
*The heavyweight and flyweight championship fights in the main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Results
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Main Card
Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane
Francis Ngannou retained his UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim by taking a five-round unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane on Saturday night.
Using his wrestling and ground game.
You read right. Showing his evolution as a fighter, the feared knockout artist bounced back from some early difficulty to adjust his game plan and hand his former teammate his first pro loss.
Scores were 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 for Ngannou, now 17-3. Gane falls to 10-1.
Ngannou stalked as the fight opened, and Gane quickly closed the distance, clinching with his foe before the two separated. Gane made sure he wasn’t sticking around for Ngannou to sit down on his punches, and another clinch ensued, Gane firing off a back elbow on the way out. Midway though the round, Gane landed a nice spinning kick to the body, but Ngannou was unmoved as he kept marching forward – patient, but still intimidating. After another extended clinch sequence, Ngannou got off a couple shots while exiting late in the round.
Francis Ngannou Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Gane got busier with his striking in the second, firing off kicks but not focusing on Ngannou’s legs, which had knee sleeves on them due to injuries that Ngannou revealed after the fight. The punch exchanges were still fairly even, despite Ngannou’s pace slowing down. And while the crowd began to get restless, the direction of the fight was going just the way Gane wanted it to.
A minute into the third round, Ngannou scored with a huge slam of his foe, and “The Predator” landed in side control. Gane worked his way back to his feet with 2:41 left, and he pinned Ngannou to the fence. A brief return to the mat followed, but then it was Gane again locking up his opponent. With 90 seconds to go, Gane threw a spinning elbow and the two separated, Ngannou clearly slowing down. Ngannou did get another takedown, though, key scoring moves that likely won him the round.
Ciryl Gane Octagon Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Gane attacked the legs to start the fourth, but Ngannou wasn’t deterred from keeping the pressure on, and two minutes in, he looked for another takedown. And got it. What followed was stellar ground control from the Cameroon native, who refused to let Gane back to his feet.
Gane got off some sharp punches to open the final round and then scored his own takedown in the second minute. Ngannou reversed position, but Gane grabbed a leg and looked for the finish. Ngannou survived and regained control from the top, and he attempted to move into the mount. And though the action stalled, referee Herb Dean let the bout stay on the ground until the final horn sounded.
Official Result – Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo 3
A fourth fight anyone? In the UFC 270 co-main event, Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo eked out a five-round unanimous decision over Brandon Moreno, taking back his UFC flyweight title in another memorable battle that put the 125-pound stars even at 1-1-1 after three bouts.
“Today is my day,” said Figueiredo, 21-2-1. “I’m ready for a fourth fight with Brandon. In Mexico.”
“Obviously, I feel I won, but it is what it is right now,” said Moreno, now 19-6-2.
Scores were 48-47 across the board for Figueiredo, who regained the crown he lost to Moreno in June of 2021.
Deiveson Figueiredo Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
The flyweights were cautious in the early going, neither getting reckless in order to implement their offensive gameplan. With under two minutes left, things started heating up, with Moreno getting Figueiredo’s attention with a flush right hand upstairs and the Brazilian answering with a takedown and some hard calf kicks.
A wild scramble highlighted the opening stages of round two, both fighters rising to their feet back where they started scoring-wise. There, the chess match continued, Moreno more active with his hands while Figueiredo continued to focus on his opponent’s legs. With a minute left, the pair opened up, Moreno holding the edge as he tagged the challenger and drew roars from the crowd.
Brandon Moreno Octagon Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Figueiredo put the fight on the mat in the opening minute of round three, but Moreno wasted no time getting back to his feet. Figueiredo proceeded to knock Moreno off balance with a left hand, but the Mexican roared back to sting his foe several times with his own left. “Deus da Guerra” had the last word, though, as he caught Moreno with a right hand, dropped him and tried to sink in a choke before the horn sounded.
In the fourth, Moreno’s rhythm had him a step ahead throughout, but Figueiredo’s power was still enough to keep the “Assassin Baby” on his toes and the challenger one shot away from putting momentum on his side.
In the fifth, Figueiredo hurt Moreno several times, but as the clock ticked down, it was the champion drilling the Brazilian with plenty of his own power shots, leaving the crowd roaring until the final horn.
Official Result – Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Official Scorecards
Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho
Michel Pereira made it four straight wins in his welterweight bout with Andre Fialho, as he scored a close, but unanimous, decision over the UFC newcomer.
All three judges saw it 29-28 for Pereira, now 27-11, 2 NC. Portugal’s Fialho, who replaced Muslim Salikhov, falls to 14-4, 1 NC.
Pereira was his usual unorthodox self in the first round, but the steady pressure and technical style of Fialho, highlighted by a stiff jab that bloodied the Brazilian, kept Pereira from taking the opening round.
Michel Pereira Octagon Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
That round seemed to light a fire under Pereira, who ripped off combinations and kicks that had Fialho on the defensive until a couple left hooks in the second minute stopped the bleeding until the next blitz from “Demolidor,” who had turned his focus to his opponent’s body as Fialho tired.
With the fight seemingly up for grabs in the final five minutes, Fialho got back to his gameplan in the third, while Pereira took a little longer to get going. Once he did, it became a back-and-forth scrap interrupted only by an inadvertent low kick by Pereira in the final minute that later led to a furious exchange in the final seconds.
Official Result – Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov
Said Nurmagomedov scored a statement-making win in bantamweight action, as he submitted veteran standout Cody Stamann in less than a minute.
Nurmagomedov came out with spinning techniques and sharp striking, prompting Stamann to look for the takedown, but the Russian adjusted well, sinking in the guillotine choke that forced the tap out at :47 of round one.
Said Nurmagomedov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Nurmagomedov moves to 15-2 with the win. Stamann falls to 19-5-1.
Official Result – Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (guillotine choke) at :47 of the first round. | Official Scorecards
Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles
Welterweight prospect Michael Morales made a smooth transition from Dana White’s Contender Series to the Octagon, as the 22-year-old won his UFC debut via first-round TKO over Trevin Giles.
Michael Morales Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
A pair of low kicks and a right hand upstairs jarred Morales in the early going and led to a clinch against the fence and a takedown in the second minute. Giles attempted an arm triangle choke, but Morales escaped and returned to his feet. With a little over a minute left, Morales returned the favor and hurt the veteran with a right hand, and while Giles tried to fire back, the Ecuador native wasn’t going to be denied, and a barrage of unanswered shots led to referee Mike Beltran’s stoppage at 4:06 of the first round.
Morales moves to 13-0 with the win. Giles falls to 14-4.
Official Result – Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of the first round | Official Scorecards
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Prelims
Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry
Bantamweights Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry went to war for three rounds, trading blows for much of their 15-minute match before Octagon newcomer Henry impressively won his debut via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Henry, 22-5, who replaced Trevin Jones. Barcelos falls to 16-3.
The first round was fought at a frantic pace, with Barcelos holding an early edge on the feet and even getting a takedown in the final minute. But once Henry got a read on his opponent’s speed and timing, he started landing and hurting the Brazilian. And as the crowd roared while the local favorite surged late, Barcelos walked back to his corner bloodied and in need of that between rounds break.
Victor Henry Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
The second round was just as intense as the first, with Barcelos getting a second wind and Henry still working on his first one, making it a tough frame to call as the two continued to exchange in the pocket at a high level of technical expertise.
In the third, Henry’s pressure began to chip away at Barcelos’ defenses, but there would be another rally from the Brazilian in the final minute before the judges got called into action.
Official Result – Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Official Scorecards
Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez
Dana White’s Contender Series standout Jack Della Maddalena impressed in his UFC debut, stopping short-notice replacement foe Pete Rodriguez in less than three minutes in a welterweight bout.
Highlight: Jack Della Maddalena Notches Debut TKO | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Rodriguez came out strong, but as the round progressed, Della Maddalena’s sharp jab drew blood from the Arizonan’s nose. As the combinations added up, the Australian had his foe on the defensive, leading to a flush left hand that dropped Rodriguez. A couple follow-ups later and referee Frank Trigg had seen enough, and he stopped the fight at the 2:59 mark of round one.
Jack Della Maddalena Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Della Maddalena moves to 11-2 with the win. Rodriguez, who replaced Warlley Alves, falls to 4-1.
Official Result – Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) at 2:59 of the first round | Official Scorecards
Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira
Veteran bantamweight Tony Gravely pounded out a workmanlike three-round unanimous decision over Brazilian newcomer Saimon Oliveira.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Gravely, now 22-7. Oliveira falls to 18-4.
A flying knee attempt by Oliveira to open the bout led to a trip to the canvas for the pair, and as they did, the Brazilian locked in a tight guillotine choke. Gravely calmly got his way out of the maneuver, though, and he began letting loose with ground strikes as he controlled his foe on the mat and against the fence, maintaining that control until the horn.
Tony Gravely Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Gravely got the takedown a few times in round two, unable to keep his foe grounded until for long stretches, but he was still piling up points. When at distance, Oliveira got some shots in, but then it was back to the mat.
Oliveira did try to make a third-round run as he attempted the guillotine yet again and threw spinning techniques, but Gravely took the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach as he continued to pile up takedowns to secure the victory.
Official Result – Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Official Scorecards
Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez
Matt Frevola lived up to his “SteamRolla” nickname, halting Mexico’s Genaro Valdez in the first round of an exciting lightweight bout.
Highlight: Matt Frevola Steamrolls Genaro Valdez In First-Round TKO | UFC 270
It was a wild start to the fight, with both fighters swinging for the fences. Frevola scored a pair of knockdowns early, but Valdez recovered and tagged the New Yorker with some hard shots. But Frevola would not be denied, and after more knockdowns, he took Valdez’ back and unleashed a series of unanswered strikes, finally bringing in referee Mike Beltran to stop the fight at 3:15 of round one.
Matt Frevola Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Frevola moves to 9-3-1 with the win. Valdez falls to 10-1.
Official Result – Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of the first round. | Official Scorecards
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Early Prelims
Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos
Vanessa Demopoulos scored her first UFC win in strawweight action, as she rebounded from a knockdown to submit Silvana Gomez Juarez in the first round.
Highlight: Vanessa Demopoulos Rebounds With First-Round Submission | UFC 270
After Gomez Juarez tagged Demopoulos with a flush right hand early, a second right in the second minute dropped her opponent. A follow-up series of strikes appeared to spell the end, but the Arizonan kept cool and locked in an armbar that forced Gomez Juarez to tap out at 2:25 of the opening frame.
Vanessa Demopoulos Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
With the win, Demopoulos moves to 7-4. Gomez Juarez falls to 10-4.
Official Result – Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) at 2:25 of the first round. | Official Scorecards
Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Jasmine Jasudavicius picked up her first win in the flyweight opener, decisioning Kay Hansen over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for Jasudavicius, now 7-1. Hansen falls to 7-5.
Hansen had a solid first round, but Jasudavicius was a step ahead in the first five minutes, avoiding her opponent’s takedown attempts while scoring one of her own and adding in some elbows on the ground for good measure.
Jasmine Jasudavicius Post-Fight Interview | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
Hansen opened up round two with a takedown, but Jasudavicius reversed position just as fast and took the top position. Elbows and ground control followed until a referee restart with two minutes left, and Hansen went on the attack in an attempt to make up for lost points, but Jasudavicius again reversed position in the clinch before closing the round with a takedown.
The third was close, with Hansen making a final run at turning the tide of the fight on her feet, but when the scores were tallied, it was a victory for Ontario’s Jasudavicius.
Official Result – Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
