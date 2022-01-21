UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Results

Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou retained his UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim by taking a five-round unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane on Saturday night.

Using his wrestling and ground game.

You read right. Showing his evolution as a fighter, the feared knockout artist bounced back from some early difficulty to adjust his game plan and hand his former teammate his first pro loss.

Scores were 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 for Ngannou, now 17-3. Gane falls to 10-1.

Ngannou stalked as the fight opened, and Gane quickly closed the distance, clinching with his foe before the two separated. Gane made sure he wasn’t sticking around for Ngannou to sit down on his punches, and another clinch ensued, Gane firing off a back elbow on the way out. Midway though the round, Gane landed a nice spinning kick to the body, but Ngannou was unmoved as he kept marching forward – patient, but still intimidating. After another extended clinch sequence, Ngannou got off a couple shots while exiting late in the round.