Official Scorecards | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

Results
UFC returned to Honda Center for the first time in over two years with a heavyweight title unification bout that will saw former teammates collide, as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battled interim champion Ciryl Gane. Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ran it back with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.
*The heavyweight and flyweight championship fights in the main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Scorecards
Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Official Result – Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos
Official Result – Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) at 2:25 of the first round. | Results, Highlights & More
Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez
Official Result – Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of the first round. | Results, Highlights & More
Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira
Official Result – Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez
Official Result – Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) at 2:59 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry
Official Result – Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles
Official Result – Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov
Official Result – Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (guillotine choke) at :47 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho
Official Result – Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Official Result – Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane
Official Result – Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More
Interviews
