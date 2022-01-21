 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane, Live From The Honda Center in Anaheim
Jan. 22, 2022

UFC returned to Honda Center for the first time in over two years with a heavyweight title unification bout that will saw former teammates collide, as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battled interim champion Ciryl Gane. Newly crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno ran it back with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

Who Won Bonuses At UFC 270?

*The heavyweight and flyweight championship fights in the main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Scorecards

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

 

UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane - Scorecards - Hansen vs. Jasudavicius

Official Result – Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos

UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane - Scorecards - Gomez Juarez vs. Demopoulos

Official Result – Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (armbar) at 2:25 of the first round. Results, Highlights & More

 

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez

UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane - Scorecards - Frevola vs. Valdez

Official Result – Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of the first round. Results, Highlights & More

 

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira

Official Result – Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

Official Result – Jack Della Maddalena def. Pete Rodriguez via TKO (strikes) at 2:59 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry

 Official Result – Victor Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Results, Highlights & More

 

Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles

Official Result – Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (strikes) at 4:06 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov

Official Result – Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (guillotine choke) at :47 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More

 

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho

Official Result – Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Official Result – Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

Official Result – Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More

Francis Ngannou and Cyril Gane Meet at UFC 270 for the heavyweight championship
UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And Highlights From UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane Results, Live From The Honda Center in Anaheim

