 Skip to main content
Athletes

Five Jailton Almeida Fights To Watch Before UFC 299

Take A Look At Five Of Jailton Almeida’s Best UFC Fights As He Prepares To Face Curtis Blaydes At UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2.
By Gavin Porter • Mar. 6, 2024

The rise to contender status has been a fast one for Jailton Almeida, as the 32-year-old heavyweight jumped out to a 6-0 record in the UFC.

The Brazilian heavyweight has showed flashes of star power when he earned his spot on the roster thanks to a win on season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series. After winning his UFC debut at light heavyweight, he decided to move up a division. The decision paid dividends, as Almeida rattled off five straight victories and climbed the heavyweight rankings.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Recap all five of Almeida’s five UFC fights at heavyweight ahead of his pivotal UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 showdown with Curtis Blaydes.

Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira - May 21, 2022

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Jailton Almeida Submits Porter In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Jailton Almeida Submits Porter In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira
/

Almeida’s UFC heavyweight debut was a flawless one.

Almeida took Parker Porter to the canvas very early in their matchup, he positioned Porter against the Octagon fence, and made him defend ground-and-pound strikes for almost four straight minutes. The second that Porter gave up his back and tried to get to his feet, Almeida grabbed his neck – locking in a rear naked choke and forcing the tap before the end of the first round.

Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj

UFC 279 – September 10, 2022

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates after his submission victory over Anton Turkalj of Sweden in a 220-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates after his submission victory over Anton Turkalj of Sweden in a 220-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Almeida’s UFC 279 bout with Anton Turkalj looked almost identical to his bout with Porter.

Almeida took Turkalj down without absorbing a single strike, he worked his jiu jitsu game to maintain control while landing some strikes, and he kept Turkalj on the canvas. Turkalj kept trying to get to his feet and break away, but was unsuccessful. Almeida used some ground-and-pound strikes to get Trukalj to roll away from the damage, and that’s when Almeida sunk in the rear naked choke win at the end of the first round. Pure dominance.

Jailton Almeida vs Shamil Abdurakhimov

UFC 283 – January 21, 2023

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Jailton Almeida of Brazil punches Shamil Abdurakhimov of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Jailton Almeida of Brazil punches Shamil Abdurakhimov of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

After watching Almeida’s performances against Porter and Turkalj, the UFC wanted to know how Almeida would do fighting ranked opposition. Almeida faced Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he passed the test with flying colors.

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 

Almeida wasn’t afraid to go back to the well, taking Abdurakhimov to the canvas in the first minute. Abdurakhimov wasn’t able to get back to his feet for the rest of the round, as Almeida smothered him with ground strikes. It was about as dominant of a round as there can be.

Right off the bat in the second, Almeida went for Abdurakhimov’s legs and got him to the ground. Just when it looked like Abdurakhimov was going to get to his feet, Almeida dragged him down and flattened him out with two hooks in. Almeida poured on a handful of punches and that was all she wrote.

Jailton Almeida vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida – May 13, 2023

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jailton Almeida of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa L

Almeida continued his trend of taking opponents down and overwhelming them when he faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Charlotte, NC.

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 

This one was special though, as it was Almeida’s first main event, and it was his golden opportunity to crack into the Top 10. Almeida took full advantage of it, getting “Bigi Boy” to the canvas in the first round and submitting him.

It was the perfect way for Alemida to showcase that his grappling style was effective against the best in the game.

Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis – November 4, 2023

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Jailton Almeida of Brazil attempts to take down Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 04, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC)
Jailton Almeida of Brazil attempts to take down Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 04, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Zuffa LLC)

Almeida’s second main event was initially scheduled to take place against Curtis Blaydes, but an injury to Blaydes made way for former title challenger Derrick Lewis to fill in.

In front of a Brazilian crowd, Almeida delivered a shutout performance. He blanked Lewis, winning all five rounds with his takedowns and ground control. It was the first time that Almeida failed to find a finish in the UFC, but it was still impressive to see Almeida handle the strength of Lewis in that fashion.

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Jailton Almeida
Heavyweight
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

UFC Returns To Miami With A Stacked Card Headlined By A Bantamweight Title Fight. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!

More
An image of downtown Miami, Florida.
Special Feature

Miami Is The Place To Be | UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2

Find Out What Incredible Options There Are For Visitors In The World-Class City Of Miami

More
Marlon "Chito" Vera sees to business and chills with Ben Azelart. Champ Sean O'Malley gets caffeinated and colorful. “Suga” Sean travels in style.
Embedded

UFC 299 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes In Miami With The Stars Of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

More