Five Jailton Almeida Fights To Watch Before UFC 299

After watching Almeida’s performances against Porter and Turkalj, the UFC wanted to know how Almeida would do fighting ranked opposition. Almeida faced Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he passed the test with flying colors.

Almeida wasn’t afraid to go back to the well, taking Abdurakhimov to the canvas in the first minute. Abdurakhimov wasn’t able to get back to his feet for the rest of the round, as Almeida smothered him with ground strikes. It was about as dominant of a round as there can be.

Right off the bat in the second, Almeida went for Abdurakhimov’s legs and got him to the ground. Just when it looked like Abdurakhimov was going to get to his feet, Almeida dragged him down and flattened him out with two hooks in. Almeida poured on a handful of punches and that was all she wrote.

Jailton Almeida vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida – May 13, 2023