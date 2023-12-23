The Fighters | 2023 UFC.com Awards

The return of the fighter most consider to be the best to ever do it was as highly anticipated as any in 2023, and Jon “Bones” Jones delivered the goods in spectacular fashion in March when he moved up to heavyweight after three years away from the sport and finished Ciryl Gane in a little over two minutes to become a two-division world champion. An injury scrapped his November bout with Stipe Miocic, but the fact that he’s on this list with just one fight to his name in 2023 shows just how impressive that fight was.

Voters – Aziz Bawany, Thomas Gerbasi, E. Spencer Kyte, Steve Latrell, Gavin Porter, Zac Pacleb