From The Fans: Data From The UFC’s Matchmaker Sweepstakes

It’s not surprising to see that fans were excited to start matching up Jon Jones with heavyweight contenders and former heavyweight champions. One of those contenders is Sergei Pavlovich, who also found himself on the top ten list.

The last time fans saw Jones prior to his heavyweight title victory over Ciryl Gane in March was back in February of 2020, when he defended his light heavyweight title, so it’s natural that fans want to see the fighter many consider the “G.O.A.T.” back in the Octagon.

The same goes for Khamzat Chimaev, who has competed at both welterweight and middleweight since bursting onto the scene. Chimaev hasn’t fought since UFC 279 in September of 2022, and it’s clear that fans want to see “Borz” back in action. They won’t have to wait much longer, as Chimaev is scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21.